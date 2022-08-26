Kim Kardashian Opens Up About How a Plant-Based Diet Helped Her Psoriasis

Doing what is best for her body. Over a decade since being diagnosed with psoriasis, Kim Kardashian talked about how her plant-based diet helps deal with the autoimmune condition.

“I can’t exactly remember how I got into plant-based, but I know I watched documentaries during quarantine that made me want to try again,” Kim, 41, said in an interview for sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s Poosh lifestyle blog on Thursday, August 25.

The Skims founder noted that her favorite food has become vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free tacos, adding, “I eat them at least once a week.”

According to Kim, it isn’t always easy to stick to a plant-based diet if she visits a restaurant with no vegan options. “I just do my best to stay as plant-based as possible, unless it’s a treat day,” she said before revealing her favorite cheat meal. “Pizza, for sure. And if I’m in the mood for something sweet, I love doughnuts.”

The reality TV star also praised sea moss smoothies for helping her deal with the skin condition.

“The sea moss smoothies are great because they’re very anti-inflammatory. I try to eat as many anti-inflammatory and antioxidant foods as possible,” Kim wrote, explaining how she has benefited from the diet. “It’s made me more mindful about how what I put in my body affects me, not just psoriasis but also my mood, my stress levels, my energy, everything.”

Kim, who has been outspoken about her psoriatic arthritis as well, offered advice to people who may find the health issues challenging. “I’ve found that putting ointment or cream on the bad areas and then wrapping them in Saran Wrap helps. But obviously, that can only be done in certain areas,” she continued. “You have to get to a place where you just feel comfortable and own it. Be able to realize it’s a part of you.”

The KKW Beauty founder has previously used her older sister’s blog to address the ups and downs of her psoriasis journey. “I’ve become extremely comfortable with my psoriasis,” she wrote for Poosh in 2018. “No matter where it is on my body, sometimes I am fine with showing it off and other times I don’t want it to be a distraction, so I cover it up with body makeup.”

She continued: “If you have psoriasis, you can’t let it ruin your life or get the best of you. You have to do what you can to make sure you are comfortable but not let it take over. … With all the stress in life, I try to make sure I take time for myself so that I am centered and keep my stress to a minimum.”