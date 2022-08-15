Making a statement! Kim Kardashian has taken gym attire to a whole new level with a series of thirst traps.

In a carousel of photos shared via Instagram on Sunday, August 14, the reality star, 41, wowed in a tiny, nude string bikini, posing against workout equipment in her home gym. Atop the sexy swimsuit, Kardashian rocked a deconstructed T-shirt, which she wore on her shoulders. Adding even more drama, the Selfish author rocked a pair of camouflage thigh-high boots. For her glam, Kardashian wore her platinum tresses in loose waves down her back.

“I do my own heavy lifting,” the Skims founder captioned the sultry slideshow.

One day earlier, Kardashian blessed fans with a video of her steamy workout moment. “Gym time,” the California native captioned the clip that showed her parading around her fitness room in the nontraditional exercise look.

Kardashian’s post caught the eye of her sister Khloé Kardashian, who joked: “I wore this to the gym this morning.” Ciara wrote, “Well Alright then.” Paris Hilton commented a heart eyes emoji.

The Skkn by Kim founder’s posts come after Us Weekly confirmed on August 5 that she and Pete Davidson decided to call it quits after nine months of dating.

“There truly wasn’t drama between them when they decided to separate,” a source told Us. “It was something they talked through; it wasn’t a sudden breakup. They each have busy schedules and the distance made it hard. Kim travels a ton, and it was hard for Pete to keep up, especially with his filming schedule.”

The insider added, “They had a lot of fun together and they can look back with fond memories.”

Although things didn’t work out with the comedian, 28, the beauty mogul is looking forward to finding love again.

“Kim wants to get married again and Pete wants to have kids — none of that has changed,” a second source told Us. “It just wasn’t meant for it to be with each other.”

Kardashian’s romance with Davidson came after she filed for divorce from husband Kanye West in February 2021. The exes share daughters North, 9, Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3.

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential