



Britney Spears really is a girl after our own hearts! Though the pop icon is always in fantastic shape, she admits she’s not so much a fan of cardio workouts — particularly the treadmill.

So on Monday, July 15, the “Toxic” singer decided to motivate herself to get her steps in by giving herself a different goal.

“Excuse the no makeup and the obnoxiously walking on the treadmill really really fast, but right now, I’ve just gone 15 minutes on the treadmill,” Spears narrated in a video she posted to Instagram on Monday, July 15. “Usually my base workout is 15 minutes on the treadmill and then I get off and do stretching, yoga, arms, a little Pilates. I get back on again and do another 15 minutes.”

Continued Spears, “But today my challenge is to go 30. Think I can do it?”

Spears, 37, then shows clips of herself doing floor work including kettlebell and dumbbell lifts and lateral hip raises in what appears to be her home gym. Throughout her exercise session, she wears a gray sports bra and low-slung black sweatpants, which show off her strong abs, arms and shoulders.

The legendary singer and dancer, who grew up doing gymnastics, frequently posts her exercise sessions on Instagram, sharing her musings with fans. Three days prior, she posted a series of clips of her in her gym working out to a cover she had done of Suzanne Vega’s 1987 hit, “Tom’s Diner.” As she explained in the caption, “This song came out when I was 6 years old …. I was listening to it one day in my car, and called my manager and said hey this song is cool … so I recorded it …. but forgot until my phone pulled it up the other day and I was like, damn forgot about that 🤦‍♀️Either way, great song !!!”

As for her July 15 treadmill challenge, Spears completed it and then some. “Yes I did my challenge …. but I did 40 minutes on the treadmill and 20 on the floor,” she captioned her post. “It’s a big a deal for me to stay on the treadmill cause I literally hate it …. so whoop !!!! PS this video was shot today !!!!”

