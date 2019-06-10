Cue “My Heart Will Go On”! Britney Spears and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, hilariously recreated an iconic scene from Titanic during their trip to Miami on Saturday, June 8.

The Grammy winner, 37, stood at the bow of a massive white yacht with her arms stretched out while the personal trainer, 25, held her from behind and smiled, channeling Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio’s characters from the 1997 movie. A man who appeared to be a member of Spears’ team leaned over the side railing to snap a photo of the flirty moment on Asghari’s iPhone.

The Princess of Pop looked fit in a yellow bikini top with black bottoms, which she paired with a black baseball cap and sunglasses. Her beau of more than two years showcased his muscular physique and abs in tiny red board shorts.

The couple have been going strong since meeting in October 2016 on the set of Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video, in which Asghari played her love interest.

“After the video came out, nobody knew we were dating,” the fitness model told Men’s Health in July 2018. “I don’t think [she or I] had the intention to just be friends.”

Since then, Asghari has been by the “Toxic” singer’s side through the ups and downs of her personal life. She has been on an indefinite work hiatus since January and completed 30 days of treatment at a mental health facility in April after dealing with the stresses of her dad’s health and changing her medications.

“She motivates me more than anyone,” Asghari told Men’s Health. “It’s crazy how I can be humbled by a person like her. If I could be that humble when I’m that high in life, that would be the best thing. I grew up with three sisters, and my personality is just to be a supportive person for my family and she’s family. I’m always going to support her. She is another blessing that happened to me.”

Scroll down to see more photos from the pair’s Miami outing!