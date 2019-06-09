Britney Spears enjoyed some fun in the sun with boyfriend Sam Asghari amid a battle over her conservatorship.

The couple took to the water in Miami on Sunday, June 9, during a beach getaway. The “Piece of Me” singer, 37, was spotted holding hands with the personal trainer as they strolled by the beach and went for a ride on jet skis.

The Florida getaway was a welcome respite for Spears, who is currently battling her father, Jamie Spears, in court over the ending the restrictive terms of the conservatorship that she’s been under since her very public breakdown more than a decade ago.

Asghari, 25, who has been dating Spears for more than two years since they met on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video, has provided loving support as she sought treatment for mental health struggles in April. She stayed in a facility for 30 days to cope with the stress of her dad’s near-fatal health scare, after he suffered a ruptured colon, and to deal with the effects of changing her medications.

The model “has been extremely supporting and is behind her all the way,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time. “He’s so proud of her for wanting to better herself and for taking this step.”

He and her sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, Sean Preston, 13, and Jayden, 12, visited her while she was in treatment and Asghari reportedly drove her home when she left the wellness center and has remained by her side.

Spears shared a series of sweet pics cuddling up with him on Instagram in May, captioning them, “I love this man.”

“Sam has been an absolute dream come true for Britney,” a source told Us last month. “He is such a positive light in her life. No one makes her smile this much — other than her boys, of course.”

Scroll down to see pics from their Miami minibreak.