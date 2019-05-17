Leaning on her man. Britney Spears got sentimental about her boyfriend of more than two years, Sam Asghari, on Instagram amid her fight to end her father Jamie Spears’ conservatorship.

The pop star, 37, shared a sweet series of photos of herself and her beau, 25, cuddled up and smiling in matching white T-shirts. “I love this man,” she captioned the shots.

The model also shared the photos on his Instagram page, adding two superhero emojis to his caption.

Asghari has been supportive of the “Luv Me” singer during her recent mental health struggles — the former Mouseketeer underwent a voluntary 30-day stint in a treatment facility in April, with the personal trainer cheering on her journey.

“Sam … has been extremely supportive and is behind her all the way,” an insider told Us Weekly in April. “He’s so proud of her for wanting to better herself and for taking this step,” an insider told Us.

The couple is “more in love than ever“: “Even though Sam is younger than Britney, he is extremely mature for his age,” the source told Us in July 2018, adding, “Don’t be surprised if they get engaged in the next year.”

There’s a potential wrench in any would-be marriage plans, however: Britney is unable to wed Asghari — or anyone else — without her father Jamie’s approval. “Britney can’t get married unless Jamie approves it, and Jamie is inclined not to, because it would only [create complicated] legal issues,” a source told Us in March.

The Grammy winner would also need to clear any prenatal decisions with Jamie. “She’d have to get her dad on board for that too,” the insider quipped.

Britney attended a court hearing on May 10 to begin the process to end Jamie’s control over her personal affairs. “Britney doesn’t care if Jamie is left in control of her finances with the conservatorship of the estate remaining,” a source told Us on Tuesday, May 14. “However, according to Britney, the conservatorship of her personal life needs to end. She is finished with Jamie having control of her personal life and wants to have her own control over that.”

The judge at the hearing ordered a 730 evaluation of the singer —the first step in potentially ending the conservatorship.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!