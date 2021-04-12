How Kim Kardashian Switched Up Her Workout Routine

The new workout plan. Kim Kardashian is adding a new step to her exercise routine just in time for summer.

The Skims founder, 40, recently shared that she’s started incorporating sprints into her usual treadmill time and has already noticed a difference in her body. “Been sprinting every day!” she wrote via Instagram Stories with a clip of herself mid-workout. “I’ve been seeing changes!” She also joked that it’s “hard to video and sprint” at the same time.

Earlier this year, the beauty mogul said that she and her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian have been motivating each other to stick to their fitness plans in 2021. “Sister Boot Camp starts this month!” she captioned a photo on her Instagram Stories in January. “Plant Based and Two workouts a day for 30 days to get our mind and body right for this year!”

The Selfish author has been working with trainer Melissa Alcantara since 2017. To encourage Kim in her workouts, the bodybuilder will occasionally exercise along with her client. “I like to work out with her sometimes,” the fitness guru, 36, told Us Weekly exclusively in January 2019. “I feel like that gets her into it and she sees that I’m working just as hard as she is. We’re both up at 6 o’clock in the morning and I’m like, ‘Listen, if you’re gonna die, I’m gonna die, we’re both gonna die.’ That’s how we get through it every day.”

As a newly minted billionaire — and mom to North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 23 months — the reality star prefers to work out in the morning before her day fills up with meetings and other personal obligations.

“Sometimes we have to work out in the afternoon and she’s like, ‘Ugh!'” Alcantara explained. “In the morning she’s up, she’s with it, she knows what’s gonna happen and it’s literally obviously the first thing she does in the day, and the rest of her day just goes smoothly.”

The pro has talked openly with her fans about gaining weight during pregnancy and struggling to get back on track after the birth. After seeing progress with the Insanity program, she started crafting her own body-sculpting plan. “There is no magic cream,” she wrote in April 2019, captioning a before-and-after Instagram photo of her pregnancy. “IT TAKES YEARSSSS OF CONSISTENCY!!! IMA SAY IT LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK! YEARSSSSS OF CONSISTENCY So before you quit ask yourself if you ever really started!”