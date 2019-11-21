Kendall Jenner is a good sport! The model attended a hockey game at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday, November 19, and happily watched as the New York Rangers beat the Washington Capitals 4-1.

At one point during the matchup, the arena’s jumbotron found the 24-year-old in the stands and she attempted to chug her can of Stella Artois beer as the audience cheered. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star managed to down several sips before taking a brief break and giving it another shot.

Barstool Sports posted the moment via Instagram, adding the caption: “Sansa Stark did it better.”

That is, of course, a reference to when Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, watched the Rangers play on their home turf in March. When the jumbotron found the 23-year-old, she dabbed and downed her glass of red wine, much to the delight of the crowd and her husband, Joe Jonas, who was seated next to her.

As one fan put it at the time: “Sophie Turner chugging a whole glass of wine on a Jumbotron at a hockey game is the only thing on my vision board.”

While Jenner’s feat might not have been quite as impressive — several social media users called it “weak” — she certainly enjoyed the game. Over the course of the evening, the reality star, who was wearing a white bomber jacket, jeans and a Rangers hat, feasted on a plate of four hot dogs and beer. She later snacked on a pretzel.

Though the E! personally might not be cut out for chugging an entire can of beer with thousands of people watching, she certainly has other enviable skills. In July, she wowed the internet with her take on the #BottleCapChallenge — a viral trend that involved people kicking caps off bottles.

For her part, Jenner posted a slow-motion Instagram clip that showed her approach the bottle on a Jet Ski and flawlessly kick the top off while barefoot. The impressive accomplishment drew praise from her famous relatives, including sisters Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian.

