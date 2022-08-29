Ashton Kutcher Says He Lost 12 Lbs While Marathon Training After Health Scare

Putting in the work. Ashton Kutcher revealed that he lost 12 pounds since he started training for the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon.

“The biggest change physically has been the transfer of muscle mass from upper body to lower body. I’ve lost about 12 pounds,” the actor, 44, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, August 29, about the dramatic transformation. “My wife [Mila Kunis] has been super supportive.”

Kutcher, who shares daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, with Kunis, 39, noted that he learned some important lessons through the intense workout regime. “Surrounding myself with a support system makes hard things much easier,” he added. “Setting a pace that you can sustain is not the same thing as working as hard as you can.”

According to the Iowa native, his loved ones have continued to be a major motivation, adding, “My baseline ‘why’ comes down to leaving life better than what it was given to me. My daily motivator is my kids and family.”

The Just Married star previously explained that he was participating in the November marathon as a way to raise money and awareness for Thorn. The organization is dedicated to ending child sex trafficking and the sexual exploitation of children.

“Every move we make is in consideration of creating scalable outcomes that help children have lives where they can just be kids,” Kutcher shared on Monday. “The marathon itself is an elevating opportunity for the work that we have been doing for over a decade with Thorn. A chance to show the folks that have been working so hard to make our vision reality, that I’m in it with them and willing to go to the last mile.”

The entrepreneur’s latest charitable endeavor comes after he recently revealed that he was left bedridden when he was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder.

“Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that, like, knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out, like, all my equilibrium,” he explained on an episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge earlier this month. “You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone. Until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to see again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again.’”

At the time, Kutcher said he was “lucky to be alive” following the health scare. “The minute you start seeing your obstacles as things that are made for you, to give you what you need, then life starts to get fun, right?” he said. “You start surfing on top of your problems instead of living underneath them.”

Shortly after the episode aired, Kutcher clarified that he “fully recovered” from the disorder. “Yes, I had a rare vasculitis episode 3yrs ago. (Autoimmune flair up) I had some impairments hear, vision, balance issues right after. I fully recovered. All good. Moving on,” he tweeted in August.