He’s moving on! Following Andrew Shue’s breakup from Amy Robach, his sister, Elisabeth Shue, has offered an update on his behalf.

“He is awesome,” Elisabeth, 59, gushed to Page Six at the Thursday, June 8, Tribeca Film Festival premiere of The Good Half. “He is doing really good.”

The Melrose Place alum, 56, and Robach, 50, wed in 2010 and quickly blended their families. Andrew shares three sons with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney while the TV journalist and former spouse Tim McIntosh coparent two daughters. Nearly 12 years later, Andrew and his Better Together coauthor sparked split speculation when Robach was photographed in November 2022 getting cozy with her GMA3 coanchor T.J. Holmes. (Holmes was married to attorney Marilee Fiebig at the time before he filed for divorce that December.)

Neither Robach nor Andrew addressed the status of their relationship, though Us Weekly confirmed that they had been involved in mediation and sold their joint New York City apartment.

“[Andrew] wants nothing to do with her leaving GMA and her being with T.J.,” a source exclusively told Us in February, alleging the estranged pair are not on “the best terms.” The insider added: “He’s taking it hard because the whole thing has been so messy.”

Us broke the news one month prior that Robach — who joined the third hour of Good Morning America in 2020 — and Holmes, 45, were “out” at ABC, weeks before the broadcast station confirmed it. They have since been replaced by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

Despite their talk show exit, Robach and Holmes’ romance has continued to heat up.

“Friends feel they will get engaged soon because they were friends a long time before they became lovers,” a second source told Us in March, noting that the TV reporters also plan to move in together. “They have a strong bond.”

Robach — who has been spotted running multiple marathons with the Arkansas native — has also tried to maintain an amicable relationship with her former stepchildren: Nate, Aiden and Wyatt.

“She is still in her stepsons’ lives. They communicate. She’d like them to still think of her as their stepmother and will be there for them,” another insider told Us in April. “She is still trying to work things out with seeing Andrew’s kids. She’s been their stepmom for so long and wants a relationship with them and Andrew is having a hard time emotionally with it. But his sons still keep in touch and communicate with her.”

Robach’s daughters, Ava and Analise, have also continued to support their former family via social media. The girls even went to a Bruce Springsteen concert with Andrew and his sons later in April.