Parents’ night out! Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen made an appearance for the opening night of the Tribeca Film Festival.

The couple held hands while posing on Wednesday, June 7, for the premiere of Kiss The Future. De Niro, 79, who founded the event with Jane Rosenthal in 2002, kept a straight face as he was joined by his girlfriend, 45, on the big night.

De Niro and Chen’s outing comes one month after news broke of their daughter Gia’s arrival. The actor originally raised eyebrows when he corrected a reporter about having seven children instead of six.

“I just had a baby,” the About My Father star, who started dating Chen in 2021, told ET Canada at the time.

That same month, De Niro opened up about the new addition during an interview with Gayle King. “I [asked him], ‘Did you want a baby?’ He goes, ‘Yes. This baby is planned,’” King, 68, said on CBS Mornings. “They both wanted this baby, they’re over the moon. She was brought here by love, so he is very psyched and very excited about it.”

The broadcast journalist confirmed she had permission from the New York native to “break the news” about his little one’s arrival. “How cute is this baby? Robert De Niro and his partner, that’s Tiffany Chen, are over the moon about this little girl,” King added while showing the first photo of Gia following her April arrival.

The Taxi Driver star first became a father when he welcomed son Raphael with Diahnne Abbott in 1976. De Niro also adopted Abbott’s daughter from a previous relationship before their 1988 split. He became a dad again when he welcomed twins Julian and Aaron with Toukie Smith via surrogate in 1995.

After exchanging vows with Grace Hightower, the Academy Award winner expanded his family with son Elliot in 1998 and daughter Helen in 2011. The pair, however, called it quits in 2018 after two decades of marriage.

“I love my children, just being with them,” De Niro gushed exclusively to Us Weekly in April 2019 in response to a question about fatherhood. “It’s not easy. Sometimes it’s fun and you love your kids, and sometimes you want to kill them! … When you have the good moments, you forget about the ones that weren’t good.”

Scroll down for photos from De Niro and Chen’s night out: