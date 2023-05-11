Daddy’s little girl! Robert De Niro has shared the name and first photo of his seventh child, which is his first with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

During the Thursday, May 11, episode of CBS Mornings, host Gayle King discussed her recent interview with De Niro, 79, on the heels of his baby news. King, 68, had asked the actor — who was promoting his role in the film About Your Father — about his own parenting journey.

“I said, ‘Could I please, please break the news about what kind of baby is it, what’s the baby’s name, how did this come about?’” King recalled during the live episode, noting the Meet the Fockers star is “very private” about his life. “At first there was dead silence and then he went, ‘OK.’”

King went on to reveal that the Goodfellas star and Chen, who have been together since 2021, had named their first child together — a baby girl — Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro. The CBS broadcaster, who is a mother of two herself, then flashed the first snap of baby Gia. The infant looked adorable in a pink, striped onesie as she beamed for the camera, showing off her full head of dark hair.

“She weighed 8 pounds [and] 6 ounces when she was born on April 6,” King gushed. “How cute is this baby? Robert De Niro and his partner, that’s Tiffany Chen, are over the moon about this little girl.”

The Oscar-winning actor and Chen had kept Gia’s arrival under wraps for nearly one month before news of her birth broke earlier this month.

After an ET Canada reporter asked De Niro about his “six kids” during a Monday, May 8, interview, the About My Father star issued a correction. “Seven, actually. I just had a baby,” he replied.

De Niro later told Page Six that his and Chen’s bundle of joy had been “planned,” which he reiterated to King.

“I said, ‘Did you want a baby?’ He goes, ‘Yes. This baby is planned,’” the Maryland native said on Thursday. “They both wanted this baby, they’re over the moon. She was brought here by love, so he is very psyched and very excited about it.”

De Niro first became a father in 1976, welcoming son Raphael, now 46, with then-wife Diahnne Abbott. The Meet the Parents star also adopted Abbott’s daughter from a previous relationship, Drena, who is now 51. De Niro went on to welcome twins Julian and Aaron, now 27, with ex Toukie Smith, as well as son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen, 11, with ex-wife Grace Hightower.

The Taxi Driver also became a proud grandfather in 2005 after Drena welcomed her 19-year-old son Leo. De Niro’s son Raphael later added to the grandchild count when his three children — son Nicholas and daughters Ella and Alexandra — arrived with his ex-wife, Claudine DeMatos.