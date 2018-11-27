Robert De Niro is speaking out about his recent split from his wife of 21 years, Grace Hightower.

“Grace and I have two beautiful children together,” the two-time Oscar winner, 75, said in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, November 27, referencing 20-year-old son Elliot and 6-year-old daughter Helen. “We are entering a period of transition in our relationship, which is a difficult but constructive process.”

He continued, “I honor Grace as a wonderful mother and ask for privacy and respect from all as we proceed to develop our roles as partners in parenting.”

Us confirmed last week that De Niro and Hightower, 63, had called it quits on their marriage. Page Six reported that the estranged couple have been living apart.

The Raging Bull actor and the philanthropist met in 1987 while she was working at London’s famed Mr. Chow restaurant. They tied the knot in June 1997.

This is not the first time the pair separated. In 1999, De Niro filed for divorce from Hightower and sued her over custody of their son, Elliot. They eventually reconciled and renewed their vows in 2004.

The Wizard of Lies star and the actress-singer last walked the red carpet together in June at the 2018 Tony Awards in New York City.

De Niro is also the father of daughter Drena, 47, and son Raphael, 42, with his first wife, actress Diahnne Abbott, and twin sons Julian and Aaron, 23, with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!