Another one! Robert De Niro revealed that he recently welcomed baby No. 7.

The Oscar winner, 79, confirmed the news during an interview with ET Canada published on Monday, May 8. When the reporter began a question about the actor’s “six kids,” De Niro corrected her, replying, “Seven, actually. I just had a baby.”

A rep for the Raging Bull star then confirmed to the outlet that he is now a father of seven. Neither De Niro nor his spokesperson identified the child’s mother.

The Godfather Part II actor became a father in 1976 when he and then-wife Diahnne Abbott welcomed son Raphael, now 46. De Niro also adopted Abbott’s daughter from a previous relationship, Drena, now 51.

After his 1988 split from Abbott, 78, the Irishman star welcomed twins Julian and Aaron, 27, with ex Toukie Smith. The Taxi Driver actor also shares son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen, 11, with ex-wife Grace Hightower.

In 2005, De Niro became a grandfather when Drena welcomed her son Leo, now 19. The New York City native has three other grandchildren thanks to Raphael, who shares son Nicholas and daughters Ella and Alexandria with ex-wife Claudine DeMatos.

While the Cape Fear star is known as one of the best actors of all time, De Niro told ET Canada that he doesn’t really consider himself to be a “cool” dad. “I’m OK,” he quipped. “You know, my kids disagree with me at times, and they’re respectful. My daughter, she’s 11, she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know. And my youngest now, that’ll be more to come. But that’s what it is.”

In April 2019, the Golden Globe winner admitted that parenthood isn’t always a walk in the park, but he tries to focus on the happier times. “I love my children, just being with them,” the Casino star exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “It’s not easy. Sometimes it’s fun and you love your kids, and sometimes you want to kill them! Then, when you have the good moments, you forget about the ones that weren’t good.”

The Silver Linings Playbook star has been open over the years about what it’s like to raise biracial children as a white father, telling Jimmy Fallon in 2020 that he takes “certain things for granted” that his kids can’t.

“When people say that they tell their kids, ‘Keep your hands [up] when you’re stopped by any cops, keep your hands on the steering wheel, don’t make a sudden move, don’t put your hands below, don’t do this,’ you understand that,” De Niro said during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that aired shortly after the murder of George Floyd. “That’s scary. That has to change.”