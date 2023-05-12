Her new gig. Eva Pilgrim was announced as Amy Robach‘s replacement on GMA3 following her scandal with T.J. Holmes.

“I am so grateful. This little girl from South Carolina never dreamed that this was even possible for me. To all the people who helped me along the way (and there are many)… thank you. Love y’all. Xx,” Pilgrim wrote via Instagram in May 2023, after news broke that her and DeMarco Morgan would be taking over for Robach and Holmes, respectively.

ABC confirmed the new permanent coanchors of the morning talk show four months after Robach and Holmes were axed from the network. The former costars originally made headlines in November 2022 when they were spotted getting cozy outside of the office on multiple occasions.

Robach was married to Andrew Shue at the time of the scandal. Holmes, for his part, filed for divorce from his wife of more than a decade, Marilee Fiebig, one month later.

The duo, who have been spotted together after the scandal, remained tight-lipped while ABC conducted an investigation into their relationship. Us Weekly ultimately broke the news in January 2023 that Robach and Holmes were departing the network. Weeks later, ABC issued a statement about their exit.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the network said at the time. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

Following the professional shakeup, Robach and Holmes have been photographed packing on the PDA several times. A source, meanwhile, exclusively told Us that the couple are looking forward to building a future together on and off the screen.

“They’ve pitched a reality show, docuseries and daytime talk show, all of which they know will be popular and people will watch. Amy has said whatever they do, this is about real love and they’re in it together,” the insider shared in April.

The source went on to note that whenever “everything has calmed down,” the journalists “have plans to move in together,” noting that “they are serious.”

Scroll down for everything to know about Pilgrim as she takes over for Robach: