Soaking up the sun. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes stepped out for a stroll together in NYC, several months after their affair scandal surfaced.

The former GMA3: What You Need to Know cohosts were spotted holding hands on Sunday, April 23, according to pictures obtained by Page Six. Enjoying the warm weekend weather, Robach, 50, paired a jean jacket and white top with green pants and sandals, while Holmes, 45, donned a white, long-sleeved t-shirt, ripped jeans and white sneakers. Both completed their respective ensembles with sunglasses.

The couple have gone out publicly several times since parting ways with the ABC morning show in January. A few days after they ran the NYC Half marathon together, the two were seen sharing a kiss at a Manhattan subway station on March 23. They’ve also taken their relationship abroad, as Robach and Holmes traveled to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, together in February. During their romantic getaway, the duo were photographed enjoying walks on the beach and exploring the city.

The broadcasters made headlines in November 2022 after news of their ongoing affair broke. Following an internal investigation into their relationship, ABC confirmed that Robach and Holmes were exiting GMA3. “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the network said in a statement to Variety on January 27. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

A few days prior, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Robach — who tied the knot with husband Andrew Shue in 2010 — and Holmes — who shares daughter Sabine, 10, with e-wife Marilee Fiebig — were “out” of the show, noting, “The network is negotiating with them on their exit deals and an announcement.”

Amid the drama, Us confirmed that Holmes — who shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex-wife Amy Ferson — had filed for divorce from Fiebig, 45, on December 28. The pair married in 2010 and welcomed their daughter, Sabine, three years later.

The former cohosts’ relationship has quickly progressed since the scandal, as another source told Us in March that they had discussed “moving in together and getting engaged.” The insider added that friends close to the couple “feel they will get engaged soon because they were friends a long time before they became lovers. They have a strong bond.”

Despite their GMA3 exit, Roboach — who shares daughters Ava, 21, and Annie, 17, with ex-husband Tim McIntosh — and Holmes are eyeing new TV opportunities together. “They’re pitching themselves as a duo,” a second source told Us earlier this month. They’ve pitched a reality show, docuseries and daytime talk show, all of which they know will be popular and people will watch. Amy has said whatever they do, this is about real love and they’re in it together.”

The insider went on to note that whenever “everything has calmed down,” the journalists “have plans to move in together,” noting that “they are serious.”

Currently in the process of divorcing Shue, 56, Robach is hoping to maintain a good relationship with her three stepchildren. The Melrose Place alum shares sons Nate, Aidan and Wyatt with his ex-wife Jennifer Hageney.

“She is still in her stepsons’ lives,” another source shared with Us on April 7. “They communicate. She’d like them to still think of her as their stepmother and will be there for them. She is still trying to work things out with seeing Andrew’s kids. She’s been their stepmom for so long and wants a relationship with them and Andrew is having a hard time emotionally with it. But his sons still keep in touch and communicate with her.”

Shue, for his part, has continued to spend time with the reporter’s daughters. In addition to joining the actor’s February birthday celebrations in New York, Ava and Annie attended a Bruce Springsteen concert with their former stepfather earlier this month.