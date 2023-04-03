Cutting ties. T.J. Holmes’ ex-wife Marilee Fiebig is one step closer to dropping the Good Morning America host’s last name.

The lawyer, 45, was referred to by her maiden name in a recent feature article for Margot Magazine, in which she discussed her personal style and fashion must-haves. However, her Instagram profile still features Holmes’ last name, as well as pictures of the TV personality with their daughter, Sabine, 10.

“Reflecting on my relationship with clothes and accessories post-baby (now a decade ago) and most recently post-pandemic, I must admit to a lack of consideration for anything other than practicality and comfort,” she wrote in the feature before listing her favorite clothing items and accessories.

Fiebig’s decision to drop her ex’s last name in the article comes months after news broke in November 2022 that Holmes, 45, was dating his GMA3: What You Need to Know cohost Amy Robach. The following month, Holmes filed for divorce from his wife of nearly 13 years. The former couple tied the knot in 2010, three years after Holmes and his first wife, Amy Ferson, with whom he shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden, had split.

Fiebig broke her silence on the situation in January. “During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter,” her attorney, Stephanie Lehman, said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible.”

Lehman continued: “Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”

Two days prior, she showed support for Robach’s ex Andrew Shue by “liking” a picture on his son Nate’s Instagram featuring himself, his dad and his brothers, Aidan and Wyatt, on a trip without Robach, 50. The Melrose Place alum, 56, shares his three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney. He and Robach, 50 — who shares daughters Ava, 21, and Annie, 17 with ex-husband Tim McIntosh — tied the knot in 2010.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Holmes and Robach were let go from the morning show on January 27 following an internal investigation into their relationship. “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” ABC said in a statement to Variety. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

A few days prior, a source exclusively told Us that the pair were “out” of GMA3, explaining, “The network is negotiating with them on their exit deals and an announcement.”

Following the duo’s departure from the show, another insider revealed to Us on March 9 that Fiebig was unaware of her ex-husband’s affair with Robach, adding that she “continues to be disappointed by his lack of discretion and respect for her and their marriage.”

The source added: “[Marilee] knows he’s definitely not coming back. She feels disrespected because they are all over each other in photos and she’s hurt because she sees it’s the real deal and knows now he’s not going to reconcile with her.”

According to another source on March 9, the former GMA3 cohosts may be looking to take their romance to the next level. “Friends feel they will get engaged soon because they were friends a long time before they became lovers,” an insider told Us. “They have a strong bond.”