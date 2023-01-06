Marilee Fiebig made her return to social media with a glimpse at her daughter Sabine’s birthday celebration amid T.J. Holmes‘ scandal with Amy Robach.

“And then she’s 10! Happiest birthday to this wonderful human of mine, who pours so much goodness into the world,” the attorney wrote via Instagram on Friday, January 6, alongside a photo of her child, whom she shares with Holmes, 45. “Knowing Sabine is in itself a blessing, so the privilege of raising and loving her feels like the gift of my lifetime. Sending so much love and thanks into the universe to my incredible family, who started the birthday week with a NYE surprise celebration, and to friends near and far, who have showered my baby with all the birthday love.”

Fiebig added: “I only hope that double digits doesn’t mean that she will no longer reach to hold my hand or ask for a goodnight hug. My heart couldn’t take it. 💞 #januarybaby.”

The sweet tribute marks Fiebig’s return to social media after questions about her marriage to Holmes made headlines late last year. In November 2022, photos published by the Daily Mail showed the TV reporter holding hands with Robach, 49, outside of work. (Robach, for her part, is married to actor Andrew Shue.)

Us Weekly later confirmed Robach and Holmes are dating. At the time, Fiebig hinted that she was facing major challenges in her personal life.

“The advice I give my daughter most often: find yourself a sisterhood village in this life,” the attorney wrote via Instagram that month, sharing a snap of her and her friends. “When your cup runneth empty, they will be there to fill it over and more (or throw the contents of the cup at whomever if the need arises 😂).”

Us confirmed in December 2022 that Holmes filed for divorce from Fiebig. He was photographed jetting off with his GMA3 coanchor to Miami for a holiday getaway — which comes after they were pulled off the air pending an internal investigation into their relationship.

While Robach and Holmes have remained tight-lipped about their romance, Fiebig broke her silence about the status of her marriage.

“During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter,” Fiebig’s attorney Stephanie Lehman told Us in a statement on Wednesday, January 4. “To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible.”

The lawyer continued: “Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”