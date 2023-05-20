The couple that runs together, stays together! Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes completed the 2023 RBC Brooklyn Half Marathon.

Robach, 50, and Holmes, 45, ran the race side-by-side in Brooklyn on Saturday, May 20. The former ABC News journalist looked pretty in pink in a peach tank top and black leggings, while Holmes opted for all-gray athletic apparel.

According to a statement from the New York Road Runners, who helmed the event, Saturday’s run marked the largest half-marathon in the United States this year. Nearly 26,000 participants crossed the finish line, including the former GMA3 anchors, Nev Schulman, Tiki Barber and Casey Neistat.

The TV personalities — who were initially tapped as GMA3: What You Need to Know cohosts in 2020 alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton — have run several races together.

“You enjoyed [the half-marathon],” the Better Together author told Holmes during a March 2022 episode of GMA3. “The smile on your face was undeniable. Also, I just wanted to point out, I’m going to say it for you, T.J. beat me.”

The BET alum replied: “By one second! We were running together. And I ended up a second ahead officially.”

Nearly one year later, the duo completed the United Airlines NYC Half marathon in March.

News broke of Robach and Holmes’ affair in November 2022, when they were spotted looking cozy in a series of photos obtained by the Daily Mail. While neither journalist addressed the pics or their relationship status at the time, they were each married to other people. Robach, for her part, married Andrew Shue in 2010 — the same year that Holmes tied the knot with Marilee Fiebig.

The twosome each have blended families. Robach and ex-husband Tim McIntosh share two daughters, while Holmes coparents kids Brianna and Jaiden with ex Amy Ferson and welcomed daughter Sabine with Fiebig. He ultimately filed for divorce from the attorney in December 2022. Robach and Shue, 55, have been involved in mediation amid their own separation.

Amid the workplace scandal, ABC pulled the anchors from the air. Us Weekly broke the news in January that they were “out” at the network, which the broadcast station confirmed two weeks later. The Michigan native and Holmes have since been replaced by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

Robach — who has since maintained an amicable relationship with Shue’s three sons from a prior relationship — and Holmes’ connection has continued to grow in the wake of the controversy.

“Friends feel they will get engaged soon because they were friends a long time before they became lovers,” a source exclusively told Us in March, noting that the duo plan to move in together. “They have a strong bond.”