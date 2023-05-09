There he is. Andrew Shue‘s son shared new photos from their boys’ trip amid the actor’s divorce from Amy Robach.

Shue, 56, made an appearance in son Nate’s Instagram post on Monday, May 9. “A united kingdom,” the Melrose Place alum’s eldest captioned the social media upload, which included photos of his brothers, Aidan and Wyatt, as well.

In one photo, Shue smiled for the cameras as he and Nate enjoyed a beer in the U.K. Earlier this month, Shue’s sons joined him for a quick trip overseas where they watched sports games and explored the area together.

The Delaware native has largely stayed out of the spotlight following his split from Robach, 50. The former couple made headlines in November 2022 when the broadcast journalist was spotted getting cozy with her GMA3 coanchor T.J. Holmes outside of the office.

One month after the photos surfaced, Holmes, 45, filed for divorce from his wife of more than a decade, Marilee Fiebig. Shue, for his part, removed all traces of his estranged wife from his Instagram account and has yet to publicly comment on the scandal.

Us Weekly broke the news in January that Robach and Holmes were officially axed from ABC following an investigation into their relationship. Weeks later, the network issued a statement about the duo’s departure.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” ABC said in a statement that same month. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

In the aftermath, Shue’s son Nate raised eyebrows when he seemingly threw shade at Robach and Holmes’ GMA3 drama. Nate shared a GIF of Jimmy Fallon saying, “Let’s just move on!” via his Instagram Story shortly after their departure from ABC made headlines.

Shue, meanwhile, has continued to receive public support from his sons and Robach’s daughters amid the drama. (The Do Something cofounder shares his kids with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney. Robach, for her part, welcomed daughters Ava and Annalise with ex-husband Tim McIntosh before her romance with Shue.)

More recently, a source exclusively told Us that Robach has stayed in touch with her stepchildren.

“Amy has a relationship with Andrew’s sons here and there,” the insider revealed in April. “She is still in her stepsons’ lives. They communicate. She’d like them to still think of her as their stepmother and will be there for them. She is still trying to work things out with seeing Andrew’s kids. She’s been their stepmom for so long and wants a relationship with them and Andrew is having a hard time emotionally with it. But his sons still keep in touch and communicate with her.”

The insider noted that Shue and Robach were “still in mediation about any property and assets” but were declared single amid the divorce proceedings.

Meanwhile, a second source discussed Robach’s professional and personal plans with Holmes, saying, “They’ve pitched a reality show, docuseries and daytime talk show, all of which they know will be popular and people will watch. Amy has said whatever they do, this is about real love and they’re in it together.”