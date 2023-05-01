Taking a trip across the pond! Andrew Shue‘s sons offered a rare glimpse at their father amid his divorce from Amy Robach during the group’s getaway to the U.K.

The actor, 56, was all smiles in a Monday, May 1, selfie with his three sons: Nate, Aidan and Wyatt, which Wyatt shared via Instagram. The siblings, whom Shue shares with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney, have continued to document moments from their trip on social media — but the Melrose Place alum has remained out of frame in the other snaps.

Shue has kept a low profile online since his personal life made headlines in November 2022. At the time, Robach, 50, was spotted getting cozy with her GMA3 coanchor T.J. Holmes outside of the office.

One month after the photos surfaced, Holmes, 45, filed for divorce from his wife of more than a decade, Marilee Fiebig. Shue, for his part, removed all traces of his estranged wife from his Instagram account and has yet to publicly comment on the scandal.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Us Weekly broke the news earlier this year that Robach and Holmes were officially axed from ABC following an investigation into their relationship. Weeks later, the network issued a statement about the former costars’ departure.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” ABC said in a January statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

A source exclusively told Us at the time that Robach and Shue were trying to make an effort to coparent their blended family amid the controversy. “She is still in her stepchildren’s lives and [is] trying to make it good with the kids and her ex,” an insider said about the journalist, who shares daughters Ava and Annalise with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

Shue’s eldest, meanwhile, seemingly threw shade at Robach and Holmes‘ GMA3 drama. Shortly after news of their departure from ABC made headlines, Nate shared a GIF of Jimmy Fallon via his Instagram Story. In the clip, Fallon, 48, gestures with his hands while a caption reads, “Let’s just move on!”

More recently, Shue has been spotted spending time with his sons and Robach’s daughters. The group reunited last month to attend a Bruce Springsteen concert together in New York.

After the outing, a second source noted that Robach has been in touch with Shue’s children.

“Amy has a relationship with Andrew’s sons here and there,” the insider revealed. “She is still in her stepsons’ lives. They communicate. She’d like them to still think of her as their stepmother and will be there for them. She is still trying to work things out with seeing Andrew’s kids. She’s been their stepmom for so long and wants a relationship with them and Andrew is having a hard time emotionally with it. But his sons still keep in touch and communicate with her.”

The insider added that Robach and Shue were “still in mediation about any property and assets” but were declared single amid the divorce proceedings.