Her special day! Amy Robach was showered with love by her daughters, Ava and Annalise, in honor of Mother’s Day.

Robach’s eldest daughter took to Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 14, to share photos of the TV reporter, 50. “Mom’s day,” Ava, 20, wrote alongside throwback snaps of the mother-daughter duo.

Meanwhile, Annalise, 16, uploaded several Instagram photos where her and Robach are all smiles posing for the camera. The student included a selfie of her with Ava and their mother alongside a message wishing “all the love” to Robach.

The former ABC journalist became a mom shares her kids with Tim McIntosh, whom she was married to from 1996 to 2008. Robach went on to tie the knot with Andrew Shue in 2010 and prior to their split, the couple opened up over the years about their blended family.

“At least five nights a week we sit down for dinner together. And we spend one-on-one time with each kid. It really changes the relationship. It doesn’t have to be extravagant, but it’s rewarding,” the actor, 56, who shares sons Nate, Aidan and Wyatt with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney, exclusively told Us Weekly in 2017.

The Melrose Place alum went on to praise Robach for raising “strong-willed” daughters, telling Us, “I was like, ‘Oh, they’re never going to fight,’ but they’re feisty and I like that. They’re always challenging me. I remember the first time I met Ava, she challenged me to a race. It’s not quintessential like, ‘We’re going to go do girl things.’ It’s been nice to have both sides.”

In November 2022, Robach’s personal life made headlines when she was spotted getting cozy with her GMA3 coanchor T.J. Holmes outside of the office. One month later, the Arkansas native, 45, filed for divorce from his wife of more than a decade, Marilee Fiebig. Meanwhile, Shue removed all traces of his estranged wife from Instagram and has yet to publicly comment on the scandal, but Us confirmed the pair had filed for divorce.

Us broke the news in January that Robach and Holmes were officially axed from ABC. Weeks later, the network issued a statement about their departure.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” ABC said in a statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

In the aftermath of the scandal, a source exclusively told Us that Robach has made an effort to stay in touch with her stepchildren.

“Amy has a relationship with Andrew’s sons here and there,” the insider revealed in April. “She is still in her stepsons’ lives. They communicate. She’d like them to still think of her as their stepmother and will be there for them. She is still trying to work things out with seeing Andrew’s kids. She’s been their stepmom for so long and wants a relationship with them and Andrew is having a hard time emotionally with it. But his sons still keep in touch and communicate with her.”

The insider noted that Shue and Robach were “still in mediation about any property and assets” but were declared single amid the divorce proceedings.

Meanwhile, a second source discussed the Michigan native’s plans for her career and her relationship with Holmes, saying, “They’ve pitched a reality show, docuseries and daytime talk show, all of which they know will be popular and people will watch. Amy has said whatever they do, this is about real love and they’re in it together.”