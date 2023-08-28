Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes returned to Instagram as a duo, sharing matching posts on Monday, August 28.

“#nycmarathon2023 🏃🏾‍♂️🏃‍♀️,” Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, both captioned a black and white photo of two pairs of running shoes on their respective social media accounts.

The former GMA3: What You Need to Know cohosts have been spotted running together since even before news of their affair broke in November 2022. In March, the couple ran the NYC Half Marathon side by side and followed up the race with the 2023 RBC Brooklyn Half Marathon two months later. The duo stepped out for another public NYC workout in June.

Robach and Holmes’ identical Instagram uploads mark their first posts since their GMA3 scandal. While Holmes had previously shared behind-the-scenes pics from his November 2022 Good Morning America interview with Pink, Robach’s last post was a photo of herself celebrating Thanksgiving in Prague.

After being pulled from the ABC morning show in December 2022 after they were spotted getting cozy outside of work, Robach and Holmes were officially let go by the network in January.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” ABC said in a statement at the time. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

Amid the drama, Holmes filed for divorce from his wife, Marilee Fiebig, with whom he shares his daughter Sabine, 10. (Holmes also shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex-wife Amy Ferson.) Us confirmed earlier this month that Holmes and Fiebig’s divorce was close to being finalized.

Roboach, for her part, split from husband Andrew Shue. A source exclusively told Us in April that the pair had been declared single amid their divorce proceedings. (Robach shares daughters Ava, 20, and Analise, 17, with her ex-husband Tim McIntosh, while Shue, 56, shares sons Nate, 26, Aidan, 24, and Wyatt, 19, with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney.)

The former GMA3 stars have since been replaced with new coanchors Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

Earlier this year, another insider told Us the duo had “pitched a reality show, docuseries and a daytime talk show,” adding, “Amy has said whatever they do, this is about real love and they’re in it together.”

The couple are continuing to move on “from all the negative around the affair and looking toward the future together,” a third source shared on August 7. Adding that Robach and Holmes are “very happy and laying low,” the insider noted that they “want to move in together and get engaged.”