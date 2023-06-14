Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes continue to prove that the couple that trains together, stays together.

The former GMA3: What You Need to Know anchors were spotted taking an early morning jog on Tuesday, June 14, in Manhattan. Robach, 50, sported a red athletic tank top and black shorts as she and Holmes, 45, set their pace. The Arkansas native, for his part, coordinated in an all-white athletic outfit.

The TV broadcasters — who excited the third hour of Good Morning America in January amid their controversial romance — have frequently gone on runs together since early 2021.

“[One] tip is to train with friends,” Robach said in a TikTok video shared via the GMA3 official account in March 2022. “You set the agenda, you say, ‘Here’s when we’re meeting’ and then you actually make an appointment. It becomes social and fun when you’re working hard [and] at least you feel the excitement of doing it with someone, you don’t feel alone. I really think that’s a huge big part of it, to have a run buddy.”

Holmes replied at the time: “[I’ve been training] with you and I run behind you, and you keep the pace. I don’t have to worry about these things. … You’re the pacer, does that make me the pacee?”

The twosome have run several half and full marathons across New York, including February 2022’s TCS New York City Marathon and the 2023 RBC Brooklyn Half Marathon last month.

The pair were first romantically linked in November 2022 when they were spotted cozying up together throughout the month in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. While neither Robach nor Holmes addressed the pics at the time, they were each married to other people. The Better Together author — who shares two daughters with ex-husband Tim McIntosh — and Andrew Shue, who is the father to three sons with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney, tied the knot in 2010. Since the affair scandal, the former couple have since called it quits and filed for divorce. Holmes, for his part, married Marilee Fiebig in 2010 before ultimately filing for divorce in December 2022. The BET alum shares daughter Sabine with Fiebig and is also father of two older children with ex-wife Amy Ferson.

Amid the scandal, Robach and Holmes were pulled from GMA3 broadcasts. Us later broke the news in January that they were officially “out” at the network, which the broadcast station confirmed two weeks later. Robach and Holmes have since been replaced by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

After the couple’s ABC exit, they are planning their next career moves side by side.

“They’re pitching themselves as a duo,” a source exclusively told Us in April. “They’ve pitched a reality show, docuseries and daytime talk show, all of which they know will be popular and people will watch. Amy has said whatever they do, this is about real love and they’re in it together.”