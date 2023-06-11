Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are still going strong. The pair were spotted holding hands in New York City on Saturday, June 10.

Robach, 50, wore white trousers with dark pinstripes over a black tank top with dark sunglasses and white Veja sneakers. She accessorized with a gold necklace, a delicate gold bracelet on one wrist and a gold watch on the other. She was also spotted carrying a crocheted purse and a shopping bag from Aerie.

Holmes, 45, also stayed casual, opting for camouflage shoes with grey cargo pants and a matching hoodie. His smartwatch band was also grey, and he opted for brown sunglasses.

The former GMA3 cohosts were photographed smiling and holding hands, and they haven’t shied away from showing off their love since their affair first made headlines in November 2022.

At the time, photos surfaced of the pair getting cozy outside of the office on multiple occasions. The Arkansas native, who was married to Marilee Fiebig for more than a decade, filed for divorce one month later. (Holmes and Fiebig share daughter Sabine, who was born in 2013. He also shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex-wife Amy Ferson.)

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Robach, meanwhile, remained tight-lipped about the status of her marriage to Andrew Shue, whom she wed in 2010. Though they didn’t share children, they had a blended family with kids from previous relationships. Shue, 56, was married to Jennifer Hageney, with whom he shares sons Nate, Aidan and Wyatt, from 1994 to 2008. Meanwhile, Robach coparents daughters Ava (born in 2002) and Analise (born in 2006) with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, to whom she was married from 1996 to 2008.

“She is still in her stepsons’ lives. They communicate. She’d like them to still think of her as their stepmother and will be there for them,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in April. “She is still trying to work things out with seeing Andrew’s kids. She’s been their stepmom for so long and wants a relationship with them and Andrew is having a hard time emotionally with it. But his sons still keep in touch and communicate with her.”

Neither Robach nor Shue addressed the status of their relationship, though Us confirmed that they had been involved in mediation and sold their joint New York City apartment.

The Melrose Place alum’s sister, Elisabeth Shue, shared an update on her brother amid the scandal. “He is awesome,” Elisabeth, 59, gushed to Page Six on Thursday, June 8. “He is doing really good.”

Us broke the news that Robach and Holmes were let go from ABC News in January. The network confirmed the news weeks later.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the network said in a statement at the time. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

Scroll down to see photos of Holmes and Robach in New York City: