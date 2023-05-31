Showing off their love. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were seen packing on the PDA while enjoying a Memorial Day weekend date in New York City.

The couple were spotted kissing during a lunch outing on Monday, May 29. In photos obtained by Page Six, Robach, 50, ran her hand up Holmes’ leg as they shared a smile. The former coworkers kept it casual as they dined at a Spanish restaurant in the West Village neighborhood of Manhattan.

Robach and Holmes, 45, haven’t shied away from showing off their relationship since news broke about their affair in November 2022. At the time, photos surfaced of the pair getting cozy outside of the office on multiple occasions. The Arkansas native, who was married to Marilee Fiebig for more than a decade, filed for divorce one month later.

Fiebig, for her part, broke her silence on Holmes’ public cheating scandal in January. “During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter,” her attorney, Stephanie Lehman, told Us Weekly in a statement. “To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible.”

The lawyer continued: “Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”

Robach, meanwhile, initially remained tight-lipped about the status of her marriage to Andrew Shue, whom she wed in 2010. However, Us has since confirmed that the duo are negotiating their divorce proceedings.

Us broke the news in January that the GMA3 coanchors were officially axed after an internal investigation was launched at ABC. Weeks later, the network issued a statement addressing the twosome’s departure.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the statement read. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

In the wake of the scandal, a source exclusively told Us that Robach was looking forward to her future with Holmes. “They’ve pitched a reality show, docuseries and daytime talk show, all of which they know will be popular and people will watch. Amy has said whatever they do, this is about real love and they’re in it together,” the insider shared.