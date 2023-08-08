Andrew Shue is focusing on family after his split from Amy Robach.

“Andrew has been spending more quality time with his sons [since the divorce],” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, August 7. “Amy has a relationship with them. She’s still in their lives and they communicate even though she’s not there day-to-day anymore.”

Shue, 56, is the father of three boys — Nathaniel, 27, Aidan, 26, and Wyatt, 19 — whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney. He is also the stepfather of Robach’s two daughters — Ava, 21, and Analise, 17 — whom she shares with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

The actor and Robach, 50, who tied the knot in 2010, have made an effort to stay connected to each other’s children since calling it quits last year.

“Amy has a relationship with Andrew’s sons here and there,” a source exclusively told Us in April. “She is still trying to work things out with seeing Andrew’s kids. She’s been their stepmom for so long and wants a relationship with them and Andrew is having a hard time emotionally with it. But his sons still keep in touch and communicate with her.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Shue, meanwhile, included his stepdaughters in his February birthday celebration in New York City and attended a Bruce Springsteen concert with them and his sons in April.

The former couple finalized their split in March, four months after photos surfaced of Robach getting cozy with GMA3 coanchor T.J. Holmes in November 2022.

Robach and Holmes, 45 — he has since filed for divorce from wife Marilee Fiebig — were both let go from the morning show in the aftermath of their affair. ABC announced in a January statement to Variety that the decision had been made “after several productive conversations” with the duo, who “agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News.”

The twosome continued to pursue a relationship in the wake of the scandal and have been spotted out and about together on numerous occasions. In January, Fiebig, 45, addressed her estranged husband’s infidelity for the first time via a statement to Us from her attorney Stephanie Lehman.

“We continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter,” Lehman said after noting that Fiebig’s “sole focus” was her and Holmes’ daughter, Sabine, 10. (Holmes also shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex-wife Amy Ferson.)

Shue has never publicly addressed the cheating scandal. However, his sister, actress Elisabeth Shue, shared an update on how he’s coping in June. “He is awesome,” Elisabeth, 59, told Page Six at the time. “He is doing really good.”