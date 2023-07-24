Andrew Shue has been enjoying some quality father-son time ahead of estranged wife Amy Robach‘s recent outing with T.J. Holmes.

The actor’s son Wyatt, 19, took to Instagram on Saturday, July 22, to document their cross-country road trip. “Transcontinental half done,” Wyatt captioned a snap of him and his dad, 56, stopping at a gas station in their yellow truck. The teen shared another photo of the duo posing in a parking lot during their lengthy trip.

Shue, who shares kids Nate, Aidan and Wyatt with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney, has made appearances in his sons’ social media uploads as he continues to stay out of the spotlight. The Melrose Place alum has been keeping a low profile in the aftermath of Robach’s scandal with Holmes, 45.

Robach, 50, for her part, was spotted on a date with Holmes on Friday, July 21, as they hit several bars in New York City. Photos from the outing showed Robach and Holmes holding hands as they spent time in an Italian restaurant before visiting other food establishments in the area.

The former GMA3 costars first made headlines in November 2022 when they were was spotted getting cozy outside of the office. One month later, Holmes filed for divorce from his wife of more than a decade, Marilee Fiebig.

Shue, meanwhile, offered a glimpse at the status of his marriage to Robach when he removed all traces of her from Instagram. Us Weekly later confirmed the duo filed for divorce and have since been declared single amid the legal proceedings.

Earlier this year, Us broke the news that Robach and Holmes were officially axed from ABC following an investigation into their relationship. Weeks later, the network issued a statement about their dramatic departure.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” ABC said in a January statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

A source later told Us that Robach was determined to stay in her stepchildren’s lives in the aftermath of the drama.

“Amy has a relationship with Andrew’s sons here and there,” the insider revealed in April about the broadcast journalist, who shares daughters Annalise and Ava with ex-husband Tim McIntosh. “She is still in her stepsons’ lives. They communicate. She’d like them to still think of her as their stepmother and will be there for them. She is still trying to work things out with seeing Andrew’s kids. She’s been their stepmom for so long and wants a relationship with them and Andrew is having a hard time emotionally with it. But his sons still keep in touch and communicate with her.”

That same month, a second source revealed that Robach and Holmes were taking the next step in their relationship.

“They’re enjoying their romantic break so are in no rush,” the insider shared. “They are doing stuff together that they didn’t do in their marriages. Right now they’re not focused so much on working because they’re enjoying each other and their relationship in the open. … When everything has calmed down they have plans to move in together. They are serious.”