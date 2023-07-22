Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes enjoyed a summer date night in New York City on Friday, July 21.

The pair were pictured holding hands as they hit several bars in photos obtained by The U.S. Sun. Robach, 50, wore a patchwork tube top with black pants and a matching bag and block heels. Meanwhile, Holmes, 45, looked casual in a white T-shirt with a matching bracelet, gray slim-fit trousers and boat shoes.

The lovebirds hit up Morandi, an Italian restaurant, and Due West, a gastropub, in the West Village before heading to midtown to visit Grey Bar in the NoMad area of Manhattan.

Their Friday outing came one day after they were reportedly photographed at a realty office in New York City.

Robach and Holmes’ relationship first went public in November 2022 after photos showed them getting cozy outside the office — despite both being married to different people. The newscasters went on hiatus from GMA3 amid the scandal but their romance didn’t slow down.

Holmes filed for divorce from Marilee Fiebig, with whom he shares 10-year-old daughter Sabine, after more than a decade of marriage. (He also shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex Amy Ferson.)

Fiebig, for her part, broke her silence on Holmes’ public cheating scandal in January. “During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter,” her attorney, Stephanie Lehman, told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible.”

The lawyer continued: “Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”

For her part, Robach and Andrew Shue — who tied the knot in 2010 — have remained tight-lipped about the status their marriage. However, an source exclusively told Us in April that the duo were quietly in mediation to divide their assets.

Shue and Robach didn’t have any children together, but they were stepparents to each other’s kids from previous relationships. Robach shares daughters Ava and Analise with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, while Shue shares sons Nate, Aidan and Wyatt with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney.

Amid the cheating scandal, Holmes and Robach were officially let go from ABC in January.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” ABC said in a statement several weeks after Us first broke the news. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

The two have been enjoying their time off while they try to find their next gig. “They’re pitching themselves as a duo,” an insider exclusively told Us in April. “They’ve pitched a reality show, docuseries and daytime talk show, all of which they know will be popular and people will watch. Amy has said whatever they do, this is about real love and they’re in it together.”