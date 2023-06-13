Spending time with family. Amy Robach and Andrew Shue‘s kids offered a glimpse at their sibling reunion amid their parents’ divorce.

Shue’s son Wyatt, 19, took to Instagram on Monday, June 12, to share a photo of Robach’s daughter Annalise, 17. The reporter’s youngest child reciprocated with an Instagram Story snap of Wyatt sitting at the same restaurant.

Robach, 50, shares Annalise and daughter Ava with Tim McIntosh, whom she was married to from 1996 to 2008. The Michigan native went on to tie the knot with Shue, 56, in 2010 and prior to their split, the then-couple were often open about their blended family.

“At least five nights a week we sit down for dinner together. And we spend one-on-one time with each kid. It really changes the relationship. It doesn’t have to be extravagant, but it’s rewarding,” the actor, who shares sons Nate, Aidan and Wyatt with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney, exclusively told Us Weekly in 2017.

The Melrose Place alum went on to praise Robach for raising “strong-willed” daughters, telling Us, “I was like, ‘Oh, they’re never going to fight,’ but they’re feisty and I like that. They’re always challenging me. I remember the first time I met Ava, she challenged me to a race. It’s not quintessential like, ‘We’re going to go do girl things.’ It’s been nice to have both sides.”

In November 2022, the pair made headlines when Robach was spotted getting cozy with her GMA3 coanchor T.J. Holmes outside of the office. One month later, the Arkansas native, 45, filed for divorce from his wife of more than a decade, Marilee Fiebig.

Shue, for his part, removed all traces of his estranged wife from Instagram. Us later confirmed the duo filed for divorce as the Delaware native continues to stay out of the spotlight. Shue’s sons have shared photos from quality bonding moments with their father — and their step-siblings — amid the drama.

Earlier this year, Us broke the news that Robach and Holmes were officially axed from ABC following an investigation into their relationship. Weeks later, the network issued a statement about the twosome’s departure.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” ABC said in a January statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

In the aftermath, Shue’s son Nate raised eyebrows when he seemingly threw shade at Robach and Holmes‘ GMA3 drama. Nate shared a GIF of Jimmy Fallon saying, “Let’s just move on!” via his Instagram Story shortly after their departure from ABC made headlines.

More recently, a source exclusively told Us that Robach has tried to stay in touch with her stepchildren.

“Amy has a relationship with Andrew’s sons here and there,” the insider revealed in April. “She is still in her stepsons’ lives. They communicate. She’d like them to still think of her as their stepmother and will be there for them. She is still trying to work things out with seeing Andrew’s kids. She’s been their stepmom for so long and wants a relationship with them and Andrew is having a hard time emotionally with it. But his sons still keep in touch and communicate with her.”

The insider noted that Shue and Robach were “still in mediation about any property and assets” but had been declared single amid the legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, a second source teased Robach’s professional and personal plans with Holmes, saying, “They’ve pitched a reality show, docuseries and daytime talk show, all of which they know will be popular and people will watch. Amy has said whatever they do, this is about real love and they’re in it together.”