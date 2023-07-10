T.J. Holmes‘ ex Marilee Fiebig offered a rare glimpse at their 10-year-old daughter, Sabine, amid his romance with Amy Robach.

The attorney, 45, uploaded an Instagram photo on Saturday, July 8, of Sabine enjoying her time at sleep away camp.

Fiebig has remained largely tight-lipped about her personal life after Holmes, 45, made headlines in November 2022 for his affair with Robach, 50. One month after PDA-filled photos of Holmes and Robach surfaced, Us Weekly confirmed that the broadcast journalist filed for divorce from Fiebig.

Amid ABC’s internal investigation into Holmes and Robach’s romance, Fiebig broke her silence about the status of her marriage.

“During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter,” her attorney Stephanie Lehman told Us in a statement in January. “To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible. Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”

That same month, Us broke the news that Robach and Holmes were officially axed from ABC. Weeks later, the network issued a statement about the duo’s departure.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” ABC said in a statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

More recently, a source revealed to Us that Fiebig was unaware of her ex-husband’s affair with Robach, adding that she “continues to be disappointed by his lack of discretion and respect for her and their marriage.”

The source noted: “[Marilee] knows he’s definitely not coming back. She feels disrespected because they are all over each other in photos and she’s hurt because she sees it’s the real deal and knows now he’s not going to reconcile with her.”

Meanwhile, a second insider discussed Robach’s professional and personal plans with Holmes, saying, “They’ve pitched a reality show, docuseries and daytime talk show, all of which they know will be popular and people will watch. Amy has said whatever they do, this is about real love and they’re in it together.”

Robach, for her part, is also involved in divorce proceedings with estranged husband Andrew Shue in the aftermath of the scandal. (The former ABC reporter shares daughters Ava and Annalise with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.)