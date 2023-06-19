Amy Robach‘s daughters’ sweet Father’s Day tributes are raising eyebrows after their stepfather, Andrew Shue, was notably missing from the messages.

Robach’s eldest daughter, Ava, took to Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 18, to share a childhood photo of her apple picking with dad Tim McIntosh. Annalise also uploaded a throwback snap with McIntosh. Both Ava and Annalise opted not to publicly pay tribute to their mom’s second husband in their social media posts.

Shue’s sons, meanwhile, uploaded their own photos featuring their father, 56. The actor’s eldest, Nate, shared a recent shot of the pair at a baseball game in addition to a throwback snap. Meanwhile, Shue’s son Wyatt took to his Instagram Stories to feature a black-and-white shot of him as a kid with his dad.

The former ABC journalist, 50, became a mom when she welcomed her daughters with McIntosh, whom she was married to from 1996 to 2008. Shue, meanwhile, shares sons Nate, Aidan and Wyatt with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney.

Robach and Shue went on to tie the knot in 2010 and prior to their split, the couple often discussed their blended family.

“At least five nights a week we sit down for dinner together. And we spend one-on-one time with each kid. It really changes the relationship. It doesn’t have to be extravagant, but it’s rewarding,” Shue exclusively told Us Weekly in 2017.

At the time, Shue praised Robach for raising “strong-willed” daughters, adding: “I was like, ‘Oh, they’re never going to fight,’ but they’re feisty and I like that. They’re always challenging me. I remember the first time I met Ava, she challenged me to a race. It’s not quintessential like, ‘We’re going to go do girl things.’ It’s been nice to have both sides.”

In November 2022, their family made headlines when Robach was spotted spending time with GMA3 coanchor T.J. Holmes outside of the office. Shue ultimately removed all traces of his estranged wife from Instagram amid the scandal and has yet to publicly comment on the drama. Us later confirmed that Shue and Robach are in the middle of a divorce.

Amid the public controversy, Robach’s children publicly offered glimpses of them spending quality time with their stepdad and his kids. The group reunited in April — without Robach — to attend a Bruce Springsteen concert together in New York.

A source told Us that same month that Robach has maintained a relationship with her stepchildren amid her split from Shue. “She is still in her stepsons’ lives. They communicate. She’d like them to still think of her as their stepmother and will be there for them,” an insider exclusively told Us that same month. “She is still trying to work things out with seeing Andrew’s kids. She’s been their stepmom for so long and wants a relationship with them and Andrew is having a hard time emotionally with it. But his sons still keep in touch and communicate with her.”

Earlier that year, Us broke the news that Robach and Holmes, 45, were officially axed from ABC. Weeks later, the network issued a statement about their departure.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” ABC said in a January statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

Robach, who is currently dating Holmes, has since been replaced by Eva Pilgrim. Meanwhile, Holmes’ position has been taken over by DeMarco Morgan.