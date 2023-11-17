Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are taking back the narrative after their affair.

“They’re thrilled about the new podcast,” the insider exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly about the couple’s upcoming project “Amy & T.J” podcast.

Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, plan to use their new platform, which will start streaming in December, to address their affair and the aftermath.

“There’s a lot more to their story and they see this as a chance to explain and rectify what they experienced,” the source adds. “Amy and T.J. plan on talking about the rumors surrounding their relationship.”

Related: Amy Robach and Andrew Shue's Relationship Timeline More than meets the eye? Amy Robach and Andrew Shue had a seemingly wholesome marriage before the TV reporter was spotted getting cozy with her Good Morning America coanchor T.J. Holmes. Robach and Shue tied the knot in 2010, two years after her divorce from Tim McIntosh. The former couple, who were married from 1996 […]

According to the insider, Robach and Holmes are “excited” about the opportunity to tell their side of the story.

“They want to clarify and break it all down. It wasn’t as simple or as cut and dry as the headlines made it out to be,” the source continues. “This is the best thing they could do to revive their careers and reintroduce themselves as a couple.”

Robach and Holmes announced the iHeartRadio show earlier this month via Instagram: “How’s this for instagram official? #silentnomore 🎤.”

Related: GMA3's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Relationship Timeline A newsworthy relationship. GMA3 cohosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ reported romance made headlines in November 2022 when the TV personalities — both married to other people — were photographed getting cozy on various outings throughout the month. The pictures, first published by the Daily Mail, showed the pair holding hands in a car, laughing […]

It’s been a year since Robach and Holmes were spotted getting cozy outside of the office on numerous occasions. At the time, Robach had been married to Andrew Shue since 2010 and Holmes had been married to Marilee Fiebig since 2010. They both filed for divorce after their relationship was exposed.

Us broke the news in January that Robach and Holmes were officially axed from ABC and the network later confirmed their departure from GMA3.

A second source previously told Us that Robach and Holmes are looking forward to building a future together.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Most Shocking Talk Show Scandals Take a look at some of the biggest controversies and feuds in talk show history, from Star Jones' falling-out with Barbara Walters on The View, to Matt Lauer and Ann Curry's Today show drama, to David Letterman's sex scandal and extortion plot

“Now the plan is they do want to move in together and get engaged,” the insider shared in August, adding that the twosome are “are very happy” after taking their romance public. “They’re in a good place. They’re moving on from all the negativity around the affair and looking toward the future together.”

For more on Robach and Holmes’ plans, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.