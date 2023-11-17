Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are taking back the narrative after their affair.
“They’re thrilled about the new podcast,” the insider exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly about the couple’s upcoming project “Amy & T.J” podcast.
Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, plan to use their new platform, which will start streaming in December, to address their affair and the aftermath.
“There’s a lot more to their story and they see this as a chance to explain and rectify what they experienced,” the source adds. “Amy and T.J. plan on talking about the rumors surrounding their relationship.”
According to the insider, Robach and Holmes are “excited” about the opportunity to tell their side of the story.
“They want to clarify and break it all down. It wasn’t as simple or as cut and dry as the headlines made it out to be,” the source continues. “This is the best thing they could do to revive their careers and reintroduce themselves as a couple.”
Robach and Holmes announced the iHeartRadio show earlier this month via Instagram: “How’s this for instagram official? #silentnomore 🎤.”
It’s been a year since Robach and Holmes were spotted getting cozy outside of the office on numerous occasions. At the time, Robach had been married to Andrew Shue since 2010 and Holmes had been married to Marilee Fiebig since 2010. They both filed for divorce after their relationship was exposed.
Us broke the news in January that Robach and Holmes were officially axed from ABC and the network later confirmed their departure from GMA3.
A second source previously told Us that Robach and Holmes are looking forward to building a future together.
“Now the plan is they do want to move in together and get engaged,” the insider shared in August, adding that the twosome are “are very happy” after taking their romance public. “They’re in a good place. They’re moving on from all the negativity around the affair and looking toward the future together.”
