Former GMA3 costars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are teaming up on a new project nearly one year after their affair scandal.

The couple announced their new endeavor — a podcast titled “Amy & T.J.” — in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday, November 1. The reveal also served as a hard-launch for their relationship.

“How’s this for instagram official? #silentnomore 🎤,” the pair captioned a photo of Holmes, 46, standing behind Robach, 50, with his arm around her.

“Amy & T.J.” will premiere on iHeartRadio on December 5. According to a press release, Robach and Holmes will serve not only as cohosts and executive producers, but they will also be collaborating on a “full state” of programming for the network.

Per the release, the twosome plan to “explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between” on their show — and “nothing is off limits.” The podcast “will mark the first time Robach and Holmes speak publicly since their own names became a part of the headlines.”

In November 2022, Robach and Holmes were spotted getting cozy with one another outside of the office. At the time, Robach was still married to Andrew Shue and Holmes was married to Marilee Fiebig. (Both couples exchanged vows in 2010.)

Holmes filed for divorce from Fiebig in December 2022. Us Weekly confirmed in August that the duo’s proceedings were “close” to being finalized. Two months later, Holmes and Fiebig reached a settlement.

According to court records seen by Us, however, the proposed judgment is still pending. Robach, for her part, was declared legally single in April.

As their cheating scandal continued to make headlines, Robach and Holmes were kept off the air for several weeks before ABC officially pulled them from the third hour of Good Morning America in January. The network revealed four months later that Robach and Holmes would be replaced by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

Despite the drama surrounding their relationship, Robach and Holmes are still going strong. Last month, the couple went public with their romance while documenting their trip to Holmes’ home state of Arkansas, which included visiting his alma mater, the University of Arkansas. Holmes shared photos of him and Robach for the first time on October 23 as the duo held hands at a football game.

An insider previously told Us that Robach is looking forward to her future with Holmes. “Amy is happy they are both finally divorced,” the source said about the broadcaster, who shares two daughters with ex-husband Tim McIntosh and is stepmom to Shue’s three sons with Jennifer Hageney. (Holmes, for his part, shares daughter Sabine, 10, with Fiebig and daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with his first wife Amy Ferson.)

The source added, “It was such a traumatic experience for them as well, so they’re happy it’s over and to finally be together in a better place and that it’s no longer considered an affair.”