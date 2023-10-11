T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig have reached a divorce settlement less than a year after his relationship with Amy Robach was revealed, Us Weekly can confirm.

Attorneys for Holmes, 46, and Fiebig, 45, filed the finalized paperwork on Wednesday, October 11, per records seen by Us. According to online records, a certificate of dissolution has been processed in New York County Supreme Court, while the settlement and divorce judgment are pending. According to the online records, a certificate of dissolution has been filed and processed today in New York County Supreme Court, while the settlement and proposed judgment have been filed, but are pending.

The news comes two months after a source exclusively told Us that the pair were “close” to reaching a settlement.

Holmes and Fiebig share 10-year-old daughter Sabine, 10. (Holmes is also the father of daughter Brianne and son Jaiden, whom he shares with first wife Amy Ferson.)

Related: T.J. Holmes, Marilee Fiebig’s Relationship: The Way They Were T.J. Holmes quickly found love with Marilee Fiebig after he split from first wife Amy Ferson in 2007 — but in November 2022, he raised eyebrows when he was seen getting cozy with colleague Amy Robach. The GMA 3: What You Need to Know anchor, who shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden, with Ferson, married […]

In December 2022 — one month after the Daily Mail published photos of Holmes and Robach, 50, looking cozy on multiple outings — Us broke the news that Holmes filed for divorce from Fiebig after 12 years of marriage.

Days later, Fiebig broke her silence on the affair and her subsequent divorce.

“Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her daughter,” Fiebig’s attorney Stephanie Lehman told Us in a January statement. “To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible.”

Lehman added: “We continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”

In March, a source exclusively told Us that Fiebig “did not know [T.J.] was having an affair” with Robach, with whom he starred on the third hour of Good Morning America beginning in 2020.

Related: GMA3’s Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ Affair Scandal: Everything to Know From coworkers to more? Good Morning America cohosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes sparked plenty of questions about the status of their relationship despite both being married to other people. The ABC personalities raised eyebrows in November 2022 when they were caught getting cozy in photos published by the Daily Mail. According to the outlet, […]

“She feels disrespected because they are all over each other in photos and she’s hurt because she sees it’s the real deal and knows now he’s not going to reconcile with her,” the insider added.

Holmes and Robach — who were ousted from ABC in January after news of their relationship came to light — ”always had a spark and their work trips away together brought them even closer,” a source exclusively told Us in November 2022.

Now, the news anchors are looking to take the next step in their relationship — in more ways than one.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Most Shocking Celebrity Splits To the next chapter. Many celebrity splits have rocked Hollywood over the years, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin as well as Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan. Tatum and Dewan’s love story began on the set of 2006’s Step Up, where they costarred as onscreen love interests. The duo tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed […]

“They’re pitching themselves as a duo,” a source told Us in April. “They’ve pitched a reality show, docuseries and daytime talk show, all of which they know will be popular and people will watch. Amy has said whatever they do, this is about real love and they’re in it together.”

Robach, for her part, married Andrew Shue in 2010. The former ABC personality — who shares two daughters with first husband Tim McIntosh and became stepmother of Shue’s three sons when they wed — was declared legally single in April, a source exclusively told Us at the time, though she and Shue were “still in mediation about any property and assets.”