T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig have reached a divorce settlement less than a year after his relationship with Amy Robach was revealed, Us Weekly can confirm.
Attorneys for Holmes, 46, and Fiebig, 45, filed the finalized paperwork on Wednesday, October 11, per records seen by Us. According to online records, a certificate of dissolution has been processed in New York County Supreme Court, while the settlement and divorce judgment are pending. According to the online records, a certificate of dissolution has been filed and processed today in New York County Supreme Court, while the settlement and proposed judgment have been filed, but are pending.
The news comes two months after a source exclusively told Us that the pair were “close” to reaching a settlement.
Holmes and Fiebig share 10-year-old daughter Sabine, 10. (Holmes is also the father of daughter Brianne and son Jaiden, whom he shares with first wife Amy Ferson.)
In December 2022 — one month after the Daily Mail published photos of Holmes and Robach, 50, looking cozy on multiple outings — Us broke the news that Holmes filed for divorce from Fiebig after 12 years of marriage.
Days later, Fiebig broke her silence on the affair and her subsequent divorce.
“Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her daughter,” Fiebig’s attorney Stephanie Lehman told Us in a January statement. “To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible.”
Lehman added: “We continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”
In March, a source exclusively told Us that Fiebig “did not know [T.J.] was having an affair” with Robach, with whom he starred on the third hour of Good Morning America beginning in 2020.
“She feels disrespected because they are all over each other in photos and she’s hurt because she sees it’s the real deal and knows now he’s not going to reconcile with her,” the insider added.
Holmes and Robach — who were ousted from ABC in January after news of their relationship came to light — ”always had a spark and their work trips away together brought them even closer,” a source exclusively told Us in November 2022.
Now, the news anchors are looking to take the next step in their relationship — in more ways than one.
“They’re pitching themselves as a duo,” a source told Us in April. “They’ve pitched a reality show, docuseries and daytime talk show, all of which they know will be popular and people will watch. Amy has said whatever they do, this is about real love and they’re in it together.”
Robach, for her part, married Andrew Shue in 2010. The former ABC personality — who shares two daughters with first husband Tim McIntosh and became stepmother of Shue’s three sons when they wed — was declared legally single in April, a source exclusively told Us at the time, though she and Shue were “still in mediation about any property and assets.”