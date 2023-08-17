T.J. Holmes and estranged wife Marilee Fiebig’s divorce is edging closer to the finish line, according to court records filed on Monday, August 14.

Fiebig’s lawyer Stephanie Lehman filed two documents with the court on Monday including a “matrimonial addendum” that has already been processed and an RJI, or Request for Judicial Intervention, that is “pending” as of Wednesday, August 16.

By filing an RJI, Fiebig’s legal team has formally asked the court to assign a judge to their case. An RJI traditionally means that a judge’s involvement may be required to resolve disputes during the case process or at the end to sign off on the divorce, according to NYcourts.gov. Prior to Monday’s filings, new documents haven’t been filed in Holmes, 45, and Fiebig’s divorce case since January 23.

In addition to the new filings, a source tells Us Weekly that Fiebig, 45, and Holmes’ divorce is “close to settling and being finalized.”

Holmes initially made headlines in November 2022 when he was spotted getting cozy with his then-GMA3: Good Morning America cohost, Amy Robach, while they were both married. (Robach, 50, and Andrew Shue tied the knot in 2010 and have yet to get divorced. She is the stepmother to Schue’s sons Nate, Aidan and Wyatt, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney. Robach, meanwhile, shares daughters Ava and Annalise with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.)

As his controversial romance with Robach continued to blossom, Us confirmed that Holmes filed for divorce from Fiebig on December 28. Holmes and Fiebig, who share daughter Sabine, 10, were married 12 years before his affair with Robach made news. (Holmes also shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex Amy Ferson.)

“She did not know [T.J] was having an affair,” an insider exclusively told Us in March of Fiebig, noting she “continues to be disappointed by his lack of discretion and respect for her and their marriage.” Fiebig “feels disrespected” that Holmes and Robach “are all over each other in photos,” the source added.

Holmes, meanwhile, has continued to date Robach even though both journalists were let go by ABC amid their scandal. “They’re in a good place,” an insider exclusively told Us of the pair earlier this month. “They’re moving on from all the negativity around the affair and looking toward the future together.”

The source revealed that Holmes and Robach are now planning to “move in together and get engaged” after “laying low” the past few months.