T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are going public with their romance nearly one year after their affair made headlines.

The couple documented their weekend trip to Holmes’ home state of Arkansas, which included visiting his alma mater, the University of Arkansas.

“Hog for a night. Dawg for life. #truelove,” Robach, 50, captioned an Instagram photo on Friday, October 20, of her and Holmes’ reserved seats at the college. Holmes, 46, meanwhile, uploaded snaps from his morning run around Arkansas as the pair prepare for the upcoming New York Marathon.

Holmes also reached a social media milestone on Monday, October 23, by sharing photos of him holding hands with Robach while at a football game. This marks the first time Holmes posted Instagram photos of him and Robach since their scandal broke last year.

In November 2022, the former Good Morning America cohosts were spotted getting cozy outside of the office on numerous occasions. At the time, Robach had been married to Andrew Shue since 2010. Holmes, for his part, filed for divorce from wife Marilee Fiebig one month after news broke about his affair. Robach and Shue, 56, are also going through divorce proceedings following the drama.

While Shue has not publicly weighed in on the controversy, Fiebig, 45, addressed the status of her marriage weeks after the scandal broke.

“During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter,” her attorney Stephanie Lehman told Us Weekly in a January statement. “To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible. Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”

That same month, Us broke the news that Robach and Holmes were officially axed from ABC and the network later confirmed their departure from GMA3.

Holmes’ divorce from Fiebig was settled earlier this month per court records seen by Us. According to the online documents, their settlement and proposed judgment have been filed but are still pending.

A source has since told Us that Robach would like to make peace with Fiebig.

“Marilee and Amy haven’t spoken since news of the affair broke,” an insider shared days after the settlement. “Amy wants to find a solution so she and Marilee can be at peace with each other. She knows she will have to coparent with T.J. and Marilee, so she wants to be able to coparent in a healthy way and to coparent in their new normal. Amy doesn’t want it to be perceived as her against Marilee.”

According to the insider, Robach is looking forward to her future with Holmes after being declared legally single in April. “Amy is happy they are both finally divorced,” the source added about Robach, who shares two daughters with ex-husband Tim McIntosh. “It was such a traumatic experience for them as well, so they’re happy it’s over and to finally be together in a better place and that it’s no longer considered an affair.”