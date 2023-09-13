Amy Robach’s Sweetest Photos With Daughters Ava and Annalise

Amy Robach has always publicly gushed over her close bond with daughters Annalise and Ava.

Robach became a mom when she welcomed Ava in 2002 and Annalise four years later with then-husband Tim McIntosh. The former couple called it quits in 2008 after more than a decade of marriage and Robach later moved on with Andrew Shue. The actor, for his part, shares sons Nate, Aidan and Wyatt with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney.

After exchanging vows in 2010, Robach and Shue discussed the important lessons they were hoping to teach their blended family.

“We spend money on experiences and not material things. Those things can get forgotten about,” the former TV anchor exclusively told Us Weekly in 2017. “Seeing a Broadway show with my girls for Christmas instead of getting them clothes turned out to be one of the most meaningful ways to spend my money and time. Memories can’t be broken or returned.”

She continued: “There’s a sweetness that I get from the boys that I don’t get from my daughters, funny enough. It’s really nice to see them turn into gentlemen. Wyatt will open the door and ask, ‘Amy, can I take that from you?’ My daughters are throwing their backpacks on me.”

Robach’s personal life made headlines in November 2022 when photos surfaced of her getting cozy with GMA3 coanchor T.J. Holmes. Robach and Holmes, who were subsequently replaced on the ABC morning show, ended their respective marriages following the scandal and have since been spotted together.

Since the drama, Robach has made her return to social media by documenting her quality time with Ava and Annalise.

Scroll on for photos of Robach and her daughters: