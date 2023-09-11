Amy Robach is easing into her social media return following her scandal with T.J. Holmes by sharing a photo with her daughter Ava.

“Curl power ❤️ ❤️,” Robach, 50, captioned the Instagram pic of her and Ava, 21, on Monday, September 11. The mother-daughter duo were all smiles while posing for the camera with identical curly hair, which is a new look for the former TV anchor.

Robach has slowly offered glimpses into her personal life since ending her Instagram hiatus earlier this month. Before taking a break from posting amid the fallout from her relationship with Holmes, 46, Robach regularly documented her home life and major accomplishments at GMA3.

In addition to Ava, Robach also shares daughter Annalise, 17, with ex-husband Tim McIntosh. Following the former couple’s split in 2009, Robach exchanged vows with Andrew Shue, who previously welcomed sons Nate, Aidan and Wyatt with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney.

Robach and Shue’s marriage made headlines in November 2022 when she was spotted getting cozy with Holmes — her GMA3 coanchor at the time — outside of the office. One month later, Holmes filed for divorce from his wife of more than a decade, Marilee Fiebig. Shue, 56, meanwhile, was caught removing all traces of Robach from Instagram as they went through their own divorce proceedings.

Us Weekly broke the news in January that Robach and Holmes were officially axed from ABC. Weeks later, the network issued a statement about the duo’s departure.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” ABC said in a statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

Robach and Holmes have since been photographed on several outings as they went public with their romance. “They’re in a good place,” an insider exclusively told Us in August. “They’re moving on from all the negative around the affair and looking toward the future together.”

According to the source, Robach and Holmes are looking forward to building a future together. “Now the plan is they do want to move in together and get engaged,” the insider continued, adding that the twosome are “are very happy and laying low” for the time being.

Meanwhile, a second insider discussed Robach and Holmes’ plans for their careers. “They’ve pitched a reality show, docuseries and daytime talk show, all of which they know will be popular and people will watch,” a source explained in April. “Amy has said whatever they do, this is about real love and they’re in it together.”

Holmes, for his part, has also subtly returned to social media. He shared photos of his 10-year-old daughter, Sabine, returning to school on Thursday, September 7, writing via Instagram, “#BabySabine #K-5.”

The former ABC personality shares Sabina with his estranged wife. Holmes and Fiebig tied the knot in 2010 following his divorce from first wife Amy Ferson. (Holmes also shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with Ferson.)