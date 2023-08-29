Andrew Shue’s Family Album With Sons Nate, Aidan and Wyatt: Photos

Andrew Shue has proudly showed off his sweetest moments with his sons over the years.

Shue and then-wife Jennifer Hageney welcomed sons Nate in 1996, Aidan in 1999 and Wyatt in 2004. The pair called it quits in 2008 after more than a decade of marriage. Shue went on to tie the knot with Amy Robach, who shares daughters Annalise and Ava with ex Tim McIntosh, in 2010.

While raising a blended family, the duo often opened up about the dynamic in their household. “At least five nights a week we sit down for dinner together. And we spend one-on-one time with each kid. It really changes the relationship. It doesn’t have to be extravagant, but it’s rewarding,” Shue exclusively told Us Weekly in 2017.

In November 2022, Shue’s personal life made headlines when Robach was spotted getting cozy with her GMA3 coanchor T.J. Holmes outside of the office. Holmes filed for divorce from his wife of more than a decade, Marilee Fiebig, one month later. Meanwhile, Shue removed all traces of Robach from Instagram amid divorce proceedings.

“Andrew has been spending more quality time with his sons [since the divorce],” a source exclusively told Us in August 2023. “Amy has a relationship with them. She’s still in their lives and they communicate even though she’s not there day-to-day anymore.”

