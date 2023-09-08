T.J. Holmes continued his return to social media after his scandal with Amy Robach by celebrating his daughter Sabine’s first day at school.

“#BabySabine #K-5,” Holmes, 46, wrote on Thursday, September 7, alongside photos of Sabine from kindergarten compared to her first day of 5th grade.

Holmes shares his 10-year-old daughter with estranged wife Marilee Fiebig. The former couple tied the knot in 2010 following the TV reporter’s divorce from first wife Amy Ferson. (Holmes also shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with Ferson.)

Before their personal life made headlines, Holmes notably praised Fiebig, 45, for standing by him through thick and thin. “That’s not hyperbole. I’m not being dramatic. I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine ass out the doooooooor,” he wrote via Facebook in 2020. “But instead, with her built-in black woman superpower, she showed a grace and patience that’s incomprehensible.”

Holmes noted how thankful he was for Fiebig, adding, “Asking her for another 10 years would be asking too much. Another 10 months? That may even be a stretch. If she gave me another 10 weeks, I should consider myself lucky. If she puts up with me another 10 days, I’d be grateful.”

He concluded: “But if she would even spare another 10 minutes of her time for me today, I should consider myself blessed. This is MARILEE FIEBIG HOLMES, y’all. And I, T. J. Holmes, do solemnly swear … that I …. was HER #decadechallenge.”

In November 2022, Holmes was spotted getting cozy with Robach, 50, outside of the office. At the time, Robach had been married to Andrew Shue since 2010. Holmes filed for divorce from Fiebig one month after news broke about his affair. Robach and Shue, 56, are also going through divorce proceedings following the drama.

While Shue has stayed mum, Fiebig addressed the status of her marriage weeks after the scandal broke.

“During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter,” her attorney Stephanie Lehman told Us Weekly in a January statement. “To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible. Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”

That same month, Us broke the news that Robach and Holmes were officially axed from ABC. Weeks later, the network confirmed their departure.

A source has since told Us that Fiebig was unaware of Holmes’ infidelity, noting in March that she “continues to be disappointed by his lack of discretion and respect for her and their marriage.”

The source continued: “[Marilee] knows he’s definitely not coming back. She feels disrespected because they are all over each other in photos and she’s hurt because she sees it’s the real deal and knows now he’s not going to reconcile with her.”