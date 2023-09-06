Amy Robach is cleaning house after her return to social media — starting with photos of estranged husband Andrew Shue.

Since Robach, 50, started using Instagram again in the wake of her affair with T.J. Holmes, many past snaps with Shue have disappeared. Some group shots with Shue, 56, have remained on Robach’s grid — specifically those at the end of larger photo carousels. The former couple’s romantic pics, however, appear to have been removed.

Robach marked her return to social media alongside Holmes, 46, late last month. “#nycmarathon2023 🏃🏾‍♂️🏃‍♀️,” the duo captioned the same black-and-white photo of two pairs of running shoes via their respective Instagram accounts.

The former GMA3 coanchors largely remained off their social media platforms since their relationship made headlines in November 2022. Robach and Holmes were spotted getting cozy outside of the office at the time despite being married to other people. One month later, Holmes filed for divorce from his wife of more than a decade, Marilee Fiebig.

Shue, meanwhile, seemed to make his stance on the situation clear when he removed all traces of his estranged wife from Instagram. Us Weekly later confirmed that Shue and Robach filed for divorce as he continued to stay out of the spotlight. Shue has not formally addressed his split but has made rare appearances on his sons’ social media feeds.

The Melrose Place alum previously welcomed Nate, Aidan and Wyatt in 1996, 1999 and 2004, respectively, with then-wife Jennifer Hageney. The duo called it quits in 2008 after more than a decade of marriage. Shue went on to tie the knot with Robach, who shares daughters Annalise and Ava with ex Tim McIntosh, in 2010.

Before their split, Shue complimented Robach for raising “strong-willed” daughters, telling Us in 2017, “I was like, ‘Oh, they’re never going to fight,’ but they’re feisty and I like that. They’re always challenging me. I remember the first time I met Ava, she challenged me to a race. It’s not quintessential like, ‘We’re going to go do girl things.’ It’s been nice to have both sides.”

Robach also weighed in on how the twosome worked hard to raise their kids with the right values. “We spend money on experiences and not material things. Those things can get forgotten about,” she explained to Us at the time. “Seeing a Broadway show with my girls for Christmas instead of getting them clothes turned out to be one of the most meaningful ways to spend my money and time. Memories can’t be broken or returned.”

A source has since told Us that Robach wants to remain in her stepchildren’s lives after the drama with Holmes.

“Andrew has been spending more quality time with his sons [since the divorce],” the insider shared last month. “Amy has a relationship with them. She’s still in their lives and they communicate even though she’s not there day-to-day anymore.”