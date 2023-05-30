Mother-daughter bonding time. Amy Robach‘s daughter Ava offered a rare glimpse into a gym outing with her mother.

“Mama passin it down,” Ava, 21, captioned a Friday, May 26, Instagram Story where Robach, 50, was seen helping lift weights. The social media upload came after the former ABC journalist received public messages of support from Ava and daughter Annalise, 16, in honor of Mother’s Day.

Robach’s children took to Instagram earlier this month to share various photos of the TV reporter. The Michigan native’s youngest daughter wished her mom “all the love” alongside the sweet post.

The former NBC News employee shares her kids with Tim McIntosh, whom she was married to from 1996 to 2008. Following her divorce, Robach moved on with Andrew Shue, and they exchanged vows in 2010. The couple opened up over the years about their continued efforts to blend their families together.

“At least five nights a week we sit down for dinner together. And we spend one-on-one time with each kid. It really changes the relationship. It doesn’t have to be extravagant, but it’s rewarding,” the actor, 56, who shares sons Nate, Aidan and Wyatt with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney, exclusively told Us Weekly in 2017.

At the time, the Melrose Place alum gushed over how Robach raised her kids, telling Us, “I was like, ‘Oh, they’re never going to fight,’ but they’re feisty and I like that. They’re always challenging me. I remember the first time I met Ava, she challenged me to a race. It’s not quintessential like, ‘We’re going to go do girl things.’ It’s been nice to have both sides.”

Robach’s personal life made headlines in November 2022 when she was spotted getting cozy with her GMA3 coanchor T.J. Holmes outside of the office. One month later, Holmes, 45, filed for divorce from his wife of more than a decade, Marilee Fiebig. Shue, for his part, removed all traces of Robach from Instagram and has yet to publicly comment on the scandal, but Us confirmed the pair had filed for divorce.

Us broke the news in January that Robach and Holmes were officially axed from ABC. Weeks later, the network issued a statement about their departure.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” ABC said in a statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

In the wake of the scandal, a source exclusively told Us that Shue and Robach were “still in mediation about any property and assets” but were declared single amid the divorce proceedings.

A second insider revealed Robach’s plans for her career and her future with Holmes, saying, “They’ve pitched a reality show, docuseries and daytime talk show, all of which they know will be popular and people will watch. Amy has said whatever they do, this is about real love and they’re in it together.”