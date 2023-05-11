A sweet message. Marilee Fiebig has remained on good terms with Amy Robach‘s daughters following her ex-husband’s public scandal with his former GMA3 coanchor.

Fiebig, 45, took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 10, to leave a comment on a birthday tribute for Robach’s daughter Annalise. The former GMA3 anchor’s daughter Ava honored her sibling with a post, which read, “Happy Birthday, Annie 🫀I love you so, very much.”

In response, Fiebig left several heart emojis in the comments section. Robach’s estranged husband Andrew Shue‘s eldest son Nate also showed his support by posting a selfie of him and Annalise to his Instagram Story that same day.

The attorney has previously used social media to offer a glimpse at her bond with Robach, 50, and Shue’s blended family in the aftermath of ex-husband T.J. Holmes‘ scandal. In November 2022, Fiebig’s personal life made headlines after photos surfaced of Holmes, 45, holding hands with Robach outside of work. (The Michigan native, who shares her kids with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, was married to Shue, 56, at the time.)

Us Weekly confirmed in December 2022 that Holmes filed for divorce from Fiebig. The Arkansas native, who shares daughter Sabine, 10, with Fiebig, was later photographed on a romantic getaway with Robach amid an internal investigation at ABC into their relationship.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

While the former coanchors have remained tight-lipped about their romance, Fiebig later broke her silence about the status of her marriage.

“During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter,” Fiebig’s attorney Stephanie Lehman told Us in a statement in January. “To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible.”

The lawyer continued: “Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”

That same month, Us broke the news that Robach and Holmes were officially axed from ABC. Weeks later, the network issued a statement about the duo’s departure.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” ABC said in a statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

More recently, a source revealed to Us that Fiebig was unaware of her ex-husband’s affair with Robach, adding that she “continues to be disappointed by his lack of discretion and respect for her and their marriage.”

The source continued: “[Marilee] knows he’s definitely not coming back. She feels disrespected because they are all over each other in photos and she’s hurt because she sees it’s the real deal and knows now he’s not going to reconcile with her.”

A second insider, meanwhile, discussed Robach’s professional and personal plans with Holmes, saying, “They’ve pitched a reality show, docuseries and daytime talk show, all of which they know will be popular and people will watch. Amy has said whatever they do, this is about real love and they’re in it together.”