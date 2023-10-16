Amy Robach is still going strong with T.J. Holmes, but things are less amicable with his ex-wife Marilee Fiebig.

“Marilee and Amy haven’t spoken since news of the affair broke,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly, adding that Robach, 50, is hoping to smooth things over with Fiebig, 45. “Amy wants to find a solution so she and Marilee can be at peace with each other. She knows she will have to coparent with T.J. and Marilee, so she wants to be able to coparent in a healthy way and to coparent in their new normal. Amy doesn’t want it to be perceived as her against Marilee.”

Robach and Holmes’ romance first made headlines in November 2022 when the then-cohosts of GMA3: What You Need to Know were photographed getting cozy outside the office. At the time, Holmes, 46, was married to Fiebig, while Robach was married to Andrew Shue.

One month later, Holmes filed for divorce from Fiebig, whom he wed in 2010. The former couple share daughter Sabine, 10. (Holmes also shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with first wife Amy Ferson.)

Holmes and Fiebig settled their divorce on October 11, per court records seen by Us. According to online records, the duo’s settlement and proposed judgment have been filed but are still pending.

Robach, for her part, was declared legally single in April. She and Shue, 56, tied the knot in 2010. While they had no children together, Robach is the stepmother of Shue’s sons, Nate, Aidan and Wyatt, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney. Robach shares daughters Ava and Annalise with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

“Amy is happy they are both finally divorced,” the insider tells Us of Robach and Holmes, who have been dating since their relationship was made public last year. “It was such a traumatic experience for them as well, so they’re happy it’s over and to finally be together in a better place and that it’s no longer considered an affair.”

As for whether Holmes and Robach plan to marry, the source says they haven’t ruled out a wedding but are “waiting” to take that step for now.

“If they want to get married, they will. They aren’t rushing, though,” the insider explains. “They have spoken about marriage, but marriage is a big deal and the consequences are also big if it doesn’t work out — and they just got out of two messy divorces. So, they’re waiting. But it doesn’t mean marriage is off the table.”

For now, the twosome are focused on moving in together. “Then they’ll take it from there,” the source adds.

Fiebig, meanwhile, plans to coparent with Holmes, but she “still feels disappointed by the lack of respect and sensitivity toward her and their daughter” after Holmes and Robach went public with their relationship. Now that the divorce is settled, the source adds, Fiebig’s “sole focus is on taking care of” Sabine.