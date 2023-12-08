Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig have officially been spotted together for the first time since news broke about their surprising romance.
Shue, 56, and Fiebig, 45, were seen preparing to leave New York City for a weekend getaway on Friday, December 8. In photos published by the Daily Mail, the couple smiled and chatted as they packed up two cats into Shue’s car .
The sighting comes days after multiple outlets reported that Shue and Fiebig are dating. News broke of their relationship on the same day their former spouses, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, addressed their cheating scandal on the premiere episode of their “Amy & T.J.” podcast.
Holmes, 46, and Robach, 50, were caught getting cozy outside of the GMA3 office in November 2022. Shue remained largely tight-lipped about the situation, but he wiped all traces of Robach from his social media feeds. Fiebig, meanwhile, addressed her status with Holmes after he filed for divorce.
“During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter,” her attorney Stephanie Lehman told Us Weekly in January. “To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible. Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”
That same month, ABC officially cut Holmes and Robach from their roles as GMA3 cohosts. While reflecting on the drama in their first podcast episode, the couple attempted to clarify the timeline of their relationship.
“To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings,” Holmes claimed on Tuesday, December 5.
Robach also defended her connection with Holmes, adding, “We had attorneys, mediators, we were in the middle of divorces. We thought we were protecting our children and our families and we thought we had time and we thought we had a right to privacy and maybe that was foolish and silly.”
Following the news that their exes have moved on, Holmes took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 6, with a cozy photo of himself and Robach and included a song by Fred Hammond & Radical for Christ in the background.
“No weapon formed against me shall prosper,” read the lyrics from the track, which is a reference to a Bible verse that continues, “And every tongue which rises against you in judgment You shall condemn.”