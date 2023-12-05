T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach looked back on the “dark” aftermath of their affair during the first episode of their new podcast, “Amy & T.J.”

The former GMA3 coanchors reflected on the cheating scandal in the Tuesday, December 5, episode and recalled working with a “crisis management team” when news broke of their relationship outside of the office in late 2022. “We got to a point … where you were in a pretty dark spot,” Robach, 50, said to Holmes, 46. “A pretty dark space.”

Holmes admitted that he “didn’t even realize” things had taken such a turn, adding that Robach was “receiving messages from me that were in the past tense” at the time. “I’m not sure where my head was,” he said.

When Holmes revealed that Robach “had to do a wellness check” on him, she countered, “That’s a very, very understated way of putting it.”

Robach remembered getting an apology text from Holmes the day after the scandal broke. “You were the love of my life,” he had written. “I’m so sorry this has happened.”

His use of past tense made red flags go up for Robach. “I texted back and I said, ‘You’re scaring me. Please tell me you’re OK.’ No response,” she said. “I call. He doesn’t answer. I FaceTime him. He doesn’t answer his FaceTime. … He’s not answering anybody.”

Robach went into a “panic” and turned to her parents, who were visiting her in NYC, for help. “I was so afraid that he had done something … and my mom looked at me and she was like, ‘You have to go down there right now,'” she continued, starting to get choked up. “And my dad said, ‘I’m coming with you.'”

Robach was “pretty hysterical” upon arriving at Holmes’ apartment building. “I remember going down the hall, opening the door … and I saw you and you were just splayed out on your bed,” she recalled. “I said, ‘T.J.’ and you didn’t move. And I remember it was the most awful thing having to touch your body to see if you were warm. I was so afraid. You were just incoherent.”

Holmes explained that after he got off work that morning, he “immediately started pounding vodka and didn’t stop for several hours.” He also owned up to taking “who knows how many weed edibles,” which Robach referred to as a “terrifying” combination.

Elsewhere during the podcast, Robach detailed her own mental health struggles.

“I’m a breast cancer survivor, and I just celebrated 10 years. So I used to always say that 2013 was the worst year of my life, the hardest year of my life. When you go through cancer, yes, you’re afraid that you’re going to die, but you’re fighting to live and you’ve got all these people around you supporting you and cheering you on and saying, ‘You’ve got this,’” she said, adding that 2022 was worse. “I wanted to die. There were days I wanted to die. That was something I never experienced before in my life. I didn’t want to see what new headline was going to be out there.”

The twosome were first linked in November 2022 when photos surfaced of them getting cozy outside of the workplace. At the time, Robach and Holmes were still married to Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, respectively. On the podcast, they insisted that they were in the middle of divorce proceedings when they got together, but kept things quiet.

ABC pulled Holmes and Robach from Good Morning America soon after the scandal made headlines, and Us Weekly broke the news in January that Holmes and Robach were officially “out” at the network. Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan have since stepped in to cohost GMA3.

After filing for divorce from their respective spouses, Robach and Holmes announced last month that they were teaming up on a new project. “How’s this for instagram official? #silentnomore 🎤,” they captioned a joint Instagram reveal teasing their podcast.

The couple are “thrilled” to be taking control of their narrative, a source exclusively told Us after the big reveal. “There’s a lot more to their story and they see this as a chance to explain and rectify what they experienced,” the insider added. “Amy and T.J. plan on talking about the rumors surrounding their relationship. … This is the best thing they could do to revive their careers and reintroduce themselves as a couple.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).