Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are promising to spill the “tea.”

The former GMA3 anchors are gearing up for the release of their new podcast, “Amy & T.J”, which will start streaming on December 5, nearly one year after their affair scandal.

Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, announced the project last month via a joint Instagram post. A press release stated that the pair plan to “explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between” on their show — and “nothing is off limits.”

One week before “Amy & T.J” is set to premiere, the hosts are once again hinting at what topics the podcast will cover. In an Instagram post made on Tuesday, November 28, Robach and Holmes shared a candid photo of themselves sitting on a couch with a cup of tea on the table in front of them.

“Why yes, we 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 be serving tea…” the caption reads. “Listen on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard. December 5th.”

While their original announcement provided a more general overview of what Robach and Holmes will discuss on the podcast, a source told Us Weekly that it will serve as “a chance to explain” their affair and the aftermath.

“They are thrilled about the new podcast,” the insider exclusively revealed to Us earlier this month. “There’s a lot more to their story and they see this as a chance to explain and rectify what they experienced. Amy and T.J. plan on talking about the rumors surrounding their relationship.”

The source continued, “They want to clarify and break it all down. It wasn’t as simple or as cut and dry as the headlines made it out to be. This is the best thing they could do to revive their careers and reintroduce themselves as a couple.”

Robach and Holmes were first spotted getting cozy with one another outside of the office in November 2022. At the time, Robach was still married to Andrew Shue and Holmes was married to Marilee Fiebig. They both filed for divorce after the affair was exposed.

In January, Us broke the news that Robach and Holmes were officially let go from ABC. The network later confirmed their departure from GMA3 and announced that they would be replaced by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

An insider told Us in August that Robach and Holmes ”are very happy” and planned to move in together and get engaged. “They’re in a good place,” the source said. “They’re moving on from all the negativity around the affair and looking toward the future together.”