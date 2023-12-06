Your account
Celebrity News

By
Marilee Fiebig, Andrew Shue. Getty Images(2)

Marilee Fiebig was subtly there for Andrew Shue in the wake of T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach‘s cheating scandal.

Us Weekly is revisiting Fiebig, 45, and Shue’s social media interactions after multiple outlets reported that the pair are dating. Their personal lives made headlines in November 2022 after photos surfaced of their then-spouses — Holmes, 46, and Robach, 50 — getting cozy outside of the office.

Shortly after the affair news broke, Shue, 56, wiped all traces of Robach from his social media feeds. In January, Shue’s son Nate later shared an Instagram photo of the actor spending time with his family.

“RIDERS ON THE STORM. ON TO ‘23,” Nate captioned the snap. Shue’s sons Aidan and Wyatt, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney, were also pictured.

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue's Relationship Timeline 427 Hot Pink Party, New York, America - 30 Apr 2015

Fiebig showed Shue support by “liking” the social media upload. That same month, Fiebig addressed the status of her marriage to Holmes.

“During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter,” her attorney Stephanie Lehman told Us in a statement at the time. “To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible. Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”

Good Morning America’s T.J. Holmes and Wife Marilee Fiebig’s Relationship Timeline 443 BET Honors 2012 Pre-Honors Dinner

Shue has not broken his silence about the public split, but Us confirmed that Holmes and Robach both filed for divorce after their relationship was exposed. Holmes and Robach, who were axed from their roles as GMA3 cohosts earlier this year, waited to share their side of the story on their newly released podcast.

“To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings,” Holmes said during the debut episode of his and Robach’s “Amy and T.J.” podcast on Tuesday, December 5.

How 'GMA3' Returned After T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Official Exit

Robach, who shares daughters Ava and Annie with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, maintained that her relationship with Shue was over before she started dating Holmes.

“We had attorneys, mediators, we were in the middle of divorces,” she claimed. “We thought we were protecting our children and our families and we thought we had time and we thought we had a right to privacy and maybe that was foolish and silly.”

