Former GMA3 coanchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ scandalous romance first made headlines more than one year ago — and now their ex-spouses have moved on … with each other.

Multiple outlets report that Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig are dating. According to Page Six, which was first to break the news, the pair bonded over their shared pain after Robach and Holmes’ affair.

Robach, 50, was still married to Shue, 56, when photos of her getting cozy with Holmes, 46, broke the internet in November 2022. The exes reportedly finalized their divorce in March.

Holmes, meanwhile, filed for divorce from Fiebig, 46, less than one month after news broke of his relationship with Robach. The pair, who share 10-year-old daughter Sabine, reached a divorce settlement in October. (Holmes is also dad of son Jaiden and daughter Brianna from a previous relationship.)

In addition to allegedly sparking a romance with Shue, Fiebig further cut ties with Holmes by unfollowing both him and Robach on social media recently. She was still keeping up with the couple’s posts last month when they announced their joint podcast, but has since opted out of updates.

Fiebig expressed frustration with Robach and Holmes’ relationship via a statement from her attorney Stephanie Lehman to Us in January: “We continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter.”

Despite the fallout from the scandal — ABC pulled Robach and Holmes from the air in January — the twosome insisted on the inaugural episode of their “Amy and T.J.” podcast that they weren’t unfaithful to their former partners.

“To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings,” Holmes said during the Tuesday, December 5, episode.

Robach added that Shue had moved out of their home three months prior. “We had attorneys, mediators, we were in the middle of divorces,” she said. “We thought we were protecting our children and our families and we thought we had time and we thought we had a right to privacy and maybe that was foolish and silly.”

Although Robach and Holmes say they aren’t guilty of infidelity, they didn’t inform ABC — or their families — that they were dating, forcing their employer and their loved ones to find out with the rest of the world.

“My daughter, I mean, she’s 10, I was still trying to get her adjusted to her new reality of her parents not being together. And I’d been working on that for the past three, four months,” Holmes said of Sabine. “So, I didn’t want to spring on her that early, ‘Oh, yeah, by the way, you know that Amy Robach, who you’ve known since you were 1? … Well, I’m dating her now.’”

Robach added that she is “still saying sorry” to daughters Ava, 21, and Annie, 17, whom she shares with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

“It’s their family, and they’re so young, they don’t have the tools or the life experience to even really be able to put it into perspective,” she said. “And it’s just been a really hard, hard journey that will continue. We’re all in therapy.”